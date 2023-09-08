College Football Week 2 Best Bets: Michigan vs UNLV, Notre Dame, USC and More!

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his Week 2 College Football betting card, including UNLV, USC and Notre Dame, plus links to the NBC Sports College Football Betting Q&A.

UNLV at Michigan (-37.5): O/U 57.5

Michigan was on cruise control in a Week 1 win versus East Carolina (30-3) and nothing makes me think they won't be in Week 2.

UNLV's offense will struggle and despite putting up 44 points last week, that was against FCS Bryant Bulldogs!

UNLV was held to 10 points or fewer against San Jose State, Air Force, and San Diego State last season and Michigan's defense at home is much more elite than those three.

The Wolverines have yet to allow a touchdown and that streak may continue. Give me the Under 9.5 points for the UNLV Running Rebels at -113 odds.

I also played this at 10.5, which was too high. This will close around 7.5.

Pick: UNLV Team Total Under 9.5 (1.5u)

Notre Dame (-7.5) at NC State: O/U 50.5

NC State wasn't ultra-impressive in Week 1, beating UConn, 24-14, so this Notre Dame team will be a true test.

The Wolfpack's defense will be face Sam Hartman who has the second-best QBR in all of College Football (97.1) and six touchdowns to zero interceptions. NC State's starting safety Rakeim Ashford is out, so Hartman will have a better matchup than expected.

Notre Dame has allowed six total points to Navy and Tennessee State, so of course, this will be a tighter contest, but I think the Irish can roll by double-digits behind Hartman and their defense.

Hartman is 1-2 versus NC State in his career as a member of Wake Forest. However, Wake Forest's defense allowed 42, 42 and 45 points in those three games, which will not happen to Notre Dame.

Hartman had six touchdowns to six interceptions with 923 passing yards on 131 passing attempts (43.6 per game)! The Irish QB finally has a defense behind him, so I will ride Notre Dame again.

I played the Irish on the spread at -7 (-110) and would buy-back to the key number rather than playing -7.5.

Pick: Notre Dame -7 (1u)

Stanford at USC (-29.5): O/U 69.5

USC's offense might be the best in the country and it's hard to argue after 56 and 66 points versus San Jose State and Nevada.

Last season, USC beat Stanford, 41-28, and this year should be worse. Stanford beat Hawaii, 37-24, but allowed the Rainbow Warriors to throw for 355 yards and three touchdowns. Caleb Williams has entered the chat.

USC's Team Total is set at 49.5, which is a number they could hit, but I think the Trojans can roll by 30-plus points and lead at half by two-plus scores. Either are good bets, but I placed USC -29.5 at -105 odds for a half-unit.

We may get a better number live, which is the main reason why this isn't a 1 unit wager.

Pick: USC -29.5 (0.5u)

