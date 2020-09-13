College football Week 2 takeaways: Big 12 falls flat on its face

In its nearly three decades of existence, the Big 12 conference has seen its share of dark times. It’s gone 15 seasons without a national title, endured a messy realignment breakup over a failed television network and has seemingly purchased real estate in the College Football Playoff woodshed in three of its four appearances.

In other words, the Big 12 has endured enough dark days in recent decades that it would be hyperbolic to say that Saturday marked the worst day in conference history. The Big 12 has flopped on much bigger stages and with higher stakes. After all, this is a league who once had a commissioner who is best remembered for his parody Twitter account.

But in terms of sheer, unadulterated embarrassment, it’s hard to find too many days that match the mockery of what the Big 12 endured on Saturday. On the first semi-full day of games, the Big 12’s failures provided the defining storyline. No. 23 Iowa State got mauled at home by Louisiana, 31-14, which looked like the much better team. Arkansas State upset Kansas State, 35-31, despite the Red Wolves missing nine starters. And Coastal Carolina punked Kansas, 38-23, after jumping out to a 28-0 first-half lead. This, of course, was an upset only on paper, as Coastal Carolina also beat the Jayhawks last season.

Texas Tech was a whisker away from an embarrassing loss to Houston Baptist, needing to thwart a late HBU two-point conversion that would have tied the game.

That allowed Tech coach Matt Wells to avoid the ignominy suffered by Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, Kansas State’s Chris Klieman and Kansas’ Les Miles. Campbell and Klieman were double-digit favorites, while Miles had the indignity of forcing an entire nation starved for college football to watch the garishly teal-clad Chanticleers eviscerate the Jayhawks amid the only televised late-night game.

Running back Trey Ragas #9 of the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns is lifted into the air by Max Mitchell #74 after he scored a TD against Iowa State on Saturday. (David K Purdy/Getty Images) More

What does this all mean for the conference? Well, it’s safe to say that the league has less depth than a sidewalk puddle. But, truthfully, few expected the Big 12 to be much more than a three-horse race between Oklahoma, Texas and Oklahoma State. (Iowa State was a trendy pick, but that trend looks as hip as Zubaz.)

It’s going to be hard to glean grandiose notions out of these unstable COVID-19 times. Rosters, schedules and psyches will be in constant flux until the final game of the season is played. Trends are going to be ethereal and changing direction faster than Reggie Bush in his prime.

So for today, let’s just call the Big 12’s gross day what it is – an embarrassment to the teams that face-planted. We can ascertain that the depth of the league will be called into question and the seasons of Iowa State, Kansas and Kansas State will be indelibly stained. But past that, it’s hard to dig too much deeper into what it says about the league.

For months, the possibility of the 2020 season was viewed through shades of gray. So now that it’s here, it’s too early to grasp just how dark of a day this was for the Big 12.

Fun Belt wins day

One league’s heartbreak is another’s ecstasy. And it’d be difficult to imagine a higher-profile day for the Sun Belt, a hodgepodge league of directional schools that managed to capture the nation’s attention with a flurry of upsets on Saturday.

Along with ULL, Coastal Carolina and Arkansas State’s win, league favorite Appalachian State also posted a strong home win over Charlotte of Conference USA.

Perhaps the most impressive part of the decadent day for the Sun Belt wasn’t just the wins, but the tenor of them. ULL pushed around Iowa State up front and returned a pair of kicks for touchdowns. Coastal Carolina jumped on Kansas with such vigor in the first half that Miles certainly pondered retiring again. Arkansas State gained 489 total yards against Kansas State, crushing them by 115 total yards.

Story continues