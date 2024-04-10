College Football Way-Too-Early National Championship Odds 2024

While the 2024 college football season is still some time away, spring football has people excited for the future and what their teams can be next season.

Year after year, we have crazy seasons happen with huge names making a run and, at times, like in 2022, surprises such as TCU, who make a run to the National Championship. Once upon a time, it was Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers making that surprise run, which helped develop Clemson into the powerhouse program it is today. In the wild world of college football, especially with the rapid change we’ve seen in the sport and everything surrounding it, anything can happen.

With Clemson’s spring game behind us and others preparing for theirs, we took an early look at the current National Championship odds for many teams competing for the big one. Take a look at the 15 teams with the best odds below via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire