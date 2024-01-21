College football’s top graded offensive guards from 2023
The Georgia Bulldogs are the only college football team to finish the 2023 season with two of the highest-graded offensive guards in the country. The good news for Bulldog fans is that both of Georgia’s too highly-graded offensive guards are returning for the 2024 season.
Georgia’s offensive line should be among the best in the country again in 2024 as the Bulldogs are returning quite a few pieces on their offensive front. Offensive linemen Tate Ratledge and Xavier Truss both announced they would return to school for an extra year instead of entering into the 2024 NFL draft.
Who were college football’s 10 highest-graded offensive guards in 2023, per Pro Football Focus?
Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
Year: Senior
Grade: 84.5
Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest
Year: Senior
Grade: 82.6
Luke Kandra, Cincinnati
Year: Junior
Grade: 81.8
Jaeden Roberts, Alabama
Year: Sophomore
Grade: 76.7
Zak Zinter, Michigan
Year: Senior
Grade: 76.6
Willie Lampkin, North Carolina
Year: Junior
Grade: 76.2
Tate Ratledge, Georgia
Year: Junior
Grade: 75.8
Micah Morris, Georgia
Year: Redshirt sophomore
Grade: 74.8
Christian Mohagony, Boston College
Year: Senior
Grade: 74.3
Heneli Bloomfield, Oregon State
Year: Redshirt Senior
Grade: 74.3