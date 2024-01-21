College football’s top graded offensive guards from 2023

The Georgia Bulldogs are the only college football team to finish the 2023 season with two of the highest-graded offensive guards in the country. The good news for Bulldog fans is that both of Georgia’s too highly-graded offensive guards are returning for the 2024 season.

Georgia’s offensive line should be among the best in the country again in 2024 as the Bulldogs are returning quite a few pieces on their offensive front. Offensive linemen Tate Ratledge and Xavier Truss both announced they would return to school for an extra year instead of entering into the 2024 NFL draft.

Who were college football’s 10 highest-graded offensive guards in 2023, per Pro Football Focus?

Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

Year: Senior

Grade: 84.5

Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest

Year: Senior

Grade: 82.6

Luke Kandra, Cincinnati

Year: Junior



Grade: 81.8



Jaeden Roberts, Alabama

Year: Sophomore



Grade: 76.7



Year: Senior



Grade: 76.6

Willie Lampkin, North Carolina

Year: Junior



Grade: 76.2

Tate Ratledge, Georgia

Year: Junior



Grade: 75.8

Micah Morris, Georgia

Year: Redshirt sophomore



Grade: 74.8

Christian Mohagony, Boston College

Year: Senior



Grade: 74.3

Heneli Bloomfield, Oregon State

Year: Redshirt Senior



Grade: 74.3

