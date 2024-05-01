The college football spring transfer portal window closed today

The 2024 college football spring transfer portal window closed Wednesday with the start of May.

The period ran from April 16 to April 30. It did not see quite as much action as a winter window that included fallout from Nick Saban’s retirement, but it was still a busy time for many of the country’s top programs.

Wisconsin saw eight players enter the portal and has added two thus far. The window is now closed for any entrants, but those that are already in the portal can still search for a destination.

The departed Badgers: QB Nick Evers, DL T.J. Bollers, DL Gabe Kirschke, WR Tommy McIntosh, DL Mike Jarvis, CB A.J. Tisdell and CB Michael Mack.

The additions: former Vanderbilt OL Leyton Nelson and former Illinois OL Joey Okla.

None of the eight now-former Badgers were projected to start this season — though Bollers may be the biggest loss from an already-thin defensive line room.

Meanwhile, the two additions should both play important depth roles along the offensive line. The starting five is set, but the program badly needed depth behind the top group. Each lineman comes with multiple years of eligibility remaining and could play themselves into a starting role in the future.

The biggest headline with the spring portal window closing: Wisconsin did not lose any of its top contributors. That’s welcome news after Wisconsin basketball saw point guard Chucky Hepburn and wing A.J. Storr both enter after the 2023-24 season.

The Badgers have retained their top talent, even with large SEC programs circling the water for any defensive line and offensive line talent. That means the program can look forward and aim for a big splash or two before the 2024 campaign begins.

