College football scores, updates: Washington holds off Oregon State, top contenders avoid upsets

The penultimate week of the college football presented some danger for the top College Football Playoff contenders, but in the end they all survived in Week 12.

The closest call came in prime time when No. 5 Washington staved off Oregon State's comeback bid with a 22-20 win in rainy Corvallis.

In another close call earlier in the day, No. 3 Michigan held off Maryland in a nervy affair for the 1,000th win in the program's history. It happened, of course, without Jim Harbaugh on the sideline. Later, Louisville made its own history with a win over Miami, clinching a berth in the ACC title game for the first time in program history.

And No. 7 Texas was stuck in a low-scoring affair early but pulled away to beat Iowa State, 26-16.

Appalachian State then knocked off previously undefeated James Madison and New Mexico State pulled off a road upset over Auburn to give the day some flavor.

With rivalry week on the horizon, the stakes will only continue to grow.