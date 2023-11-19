College football scores, updates: Washington holds off Oregon State, top contenders avoid upsets
The penultimate week of the college football presented some danger for the top College Football Playoff contenders, but in the end they all survived in Week 12.
The closest call came in prime time when No. 5 Washington staved off Oregon State's comeback bid with a 22-20 win in rainy Corvallis.
In another close call earlier in the day, No. 3 Michigan held off Maryland in a nervy affair for the 1,000th win in the program's history. It happened, of course, without Jim Harbaugh on the sideline. Later, Louisville made its own history with a win over Miami, clinching a berth in the ACC title game for the first time in program history.
And No. 7 Texas was stuck in a low-scoring affair early but pulled away to beat Iowa State, 26-16.
Appalachian State then knocked off previously undefeated James Madison and New Mexico State pulled off a road upset over Auburn to give the day some flavor.
With rivalry week on the horizon, the stakes will only continue to grow.
And No. 9 Mizzou officially survives in dramatic fashion over the Gators!
FINAL: Missouri 33, Florida 31
And No. 7 Texas also gets the job done in Ames!
FINAL: Texas 26, Iowa State 16
Harrison Mevis hits from 30 yards and Mizzou takes the lead with 5 seconds left!
Missouri 33, Florida 31
Mizzou converts on a 4th and 17 to keep the game alive!
Tigers are now on the edge of field goal range.
Florida's Trey Smack nails the go-ahead field goal with 1:36 to go!
Florida 31, Missouri 30
Texas tacks on a field goal to make it a 2-score game with 6:14 to play.
Texas 26, Iowa State 16