College football scores, updates: Michigan vs. Ohio State headlines rivalry week

Ohio State coach Ryan Day (R) shakes hands with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh after a college football game on Nov. 30, 2019. (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Welcome to rivalry week, everybody!

We've reached the final weekend of the regular season and there's so much on the line. Teams are fighting for bowl eligibility, conference championship game matchups are to be decided and the top teams in the country are fighting to reach the College Football Playoff. On top of that, some of the most heated rivalries in the sport are on the schedule this weekend.

It's going to be a ton of fun.

(Note: All times ET, odds from BetMGM)

Time: Noon | TV: Fox | Line: OSU -7.5 | Total: 57

One of the most anticipated games of the season is finally here. Last year, Michigan trounced Ohio State in Ann Arbor to snap an eight-game losing streak against its biggest rival. A year later, Ohio State is out for revenge. Both the Buckeyes and Wolverines are 11-0, and the Big Ten East again is on the line. On top of that, the loser could end up left out of the College Football Playoff field.

Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: Oregon -3 | Total: 58

Though its playoff hopes were crushed a few weeks ago, Oregon can get back to the Pac-12 title game with a win on Saturday. Oregon State, the Ducks’ in-state rival, would love to play the role of spoiler.

Ducks quarterback Bo Nix returned from injury last week to lead Oregon past Utah. Nix was hobbled and unable to run much, but he still turned in a gutsy performance with 287 passing yards. Now, Nix will lead the Ducks into Corvallis to face an underrated Oregon State squad that has won five of its last six. The Beavers’ last four victories have come by an average of 24.8 points, so this is a team that has been getting better and better as the season has progressed.

Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: USC -5.5 | Total: 64.5

USC is the Pac-12’s last hope to reach the College Football Playoff. The Trojans can get there by beating Notre Dame and then winning the Pac-12 title game. USC QB and Heisman hopeful Caleb Williams may need to be his usual excellent self for Trojans to get past a surging Notre Dame team. Notre Dame has won five consecutive games to get to 8-3 and surge to No. 15 in the CFP rankings. Stylistically, Notre Dame is a major contrast on offense when compared to USC. The Irish want to control the line of scrimmage and rely on the run game. It’s going to be a fascinating matchup.

Time: 10:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN | Line: UW -2 | Total: 60.5

Washington will already know whether it can play for the Pac-12 title by the time this game kicks off. But even if the conference crown is off the table, the Huskies will be plenty motivated playing in their biggest rivalry game. Last year, WSU snapped a seven-game losing skid in the rivalry in emphatic fashion with a 40-13 win in Seattle that saw the Cougar faithful rush the field at Husky Stadium. Washington State comes in on a three-game win streak, but Washington, with its high-powered passing offense led by QB Michael Penix, represents a step up in competition.