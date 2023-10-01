College football polls: SEC teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 5

If the first five weeks of the 2023 college footall season have proven anything in the SEC, it's this: There may be no truly elite teams in the conference this year.

Look no further than to No. 1 Georgia, winner of the last two national championships under Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs struggled through their trip to Jordan-Hare Stdium with a 27-20 victory over unranked Auburn. Will their relatively unimpressive win knock them from the top overall spot in the US LBM Coaches and AP Top 25 rankings?

Then there's No. 11 Alabama, which could end its brief time outside the top 10 following its impressive 40-17 win over Mississippi State. Jalen Milroe was efficient through the air — completing 10 of 12 passes for 164 yards — and deadly on the ground: He rushed 11 times for 69 yards.

Other notable games in the SEC include Kentucky's historic 33-14 win over Florida, thanks to a massive day from Ray Davis. No. 19 Tennessee exacted revenge over Spencer Rattler but paid a heavy cost for it with the loss of Bru McCoy. And No. 20 Ole Miss outlasted No. 12 LSU in a defense-optional track meet in Jackson, Mississippi.

College football rankings for Week 6

