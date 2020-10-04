College Football Podcast: Week 5 overreaction - Texas is not back, SEC looks strong

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

The Big 12 continued to look sloppy this past weekend as both Texas and OU fell to TCU and Iowa State. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde overreact to the action. Is OSU the conference’s only hope at a playoff birth?

Meanwhile in the SEC, UGA, Bama and Florida rolled on establishing themselves as the class of the conference. Who else will step up?

The guys also react to Fat Bear week before they hand out their weekly Heisman trophy awards.

