College Football Playoffs new six-year contract starting in 2026 opens door to expansion

Every Football Bowl Subdivision conference and Notre Dame have agreed to the new, six-year College Football Playoff contract set to begin in 2026 that paves the way for the format to expand to 14 teams, playoff executive director Bill Hancock said on Friday.

The memorandum of understanding ensures the playoff will include at least 12 teams in 2026 and beyond. While there are still several key details to be ironed out, including the final details on a television-rights deal with ESPN set to be worth a reported $1.3 billion annually, the agreement sets the stage for a potentially contentious debate over how a 14-team playoff would be formatted.

At the root of this discussion is whether the winners of the Big Ten and SEC would receive guaranteed byes out of the first round. The two powerhouse leagues have been leading the charge for a 14-team field.

There's no current specific timetable on developing a format to have in place for the 2026 season, Hancock said.

Possible expansion would come just as the FBS prepares to move into the 12-team playoff era this fall, which in turn will replace the four-team format that began in 2014.

Under the 12-team arrangement set for the next two seasons, the five highest-ranked conference champions will be joined by seven at-large bids. The four highest-ranked conference champions in the 12-team format will receive byes through the first round, which will be held at the home field of the higher-ranked team. The contract agreed to on Friday at least guarantees that five conference champions will continue reach the playoff beginning in 2026.

A move to 14 teams could trigger extreme changes to the annual financial payouts by conference, according to ESPN.

The Big Ten and SEC would make more than $21 million per school, up from the roughly $5.5 million each team in the current Power Five leagues received during the four-team era.

Schools in the ACC would receive more than $13 million annually and teams from the Big 12 as well as Notre Dame are expected to receive more than $12 million, according to ESPN. Group of Five schools would be paid $1.8 million annually, a slight uptick from the $1.5 million currently distributed.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College Football Playoff expansion on table after new contract