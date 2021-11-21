College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction: Week 12

What will the fourth round of the College Football Playoff rankings potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the top 25 when they come out on November 23.

Note that below are NOT the actual 2021 College Football Playoff rankings – those come out Tuesday night. This is our prediction and projection of what the fourth round of the top 25 might be.

One thing to remember – the College Football Playoff committee starts from scratch each week.

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction: Week 12, November 23

25. Mississippi State Bulldogs 7-4 (25)

24. Arkansas Razorbacks 7-4 (21)

23. Houston Cougars 10-1 (24)

22. UTSA Roadrunners 11-0 (22)

21. NC State Wolfpack 8-3 (20)

20. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 9-2 (10)

19. Utah Utes 8-3 (23)

18. San Diego State Aztecs 10-1 (19)

17. Pitt Panthers 9-2 (18)

16. Iowa Hawkeyes 9-2 (17)

15. Texas A&M Aggies 8-3 (16)

14. Wisconsin Badgers 8-3 (15)

13. BYU Cougars 9-2 (14)

12. Michigan State Spartans 9-2 (7)

11. Oregon Ducks 9-2 (3)

10. Ole Miss Rebels 9-2 (12)

9. Oklahoma Sooners 10-1 (13)

8. Baylor Bears 9-2 (11)

7. Oklahoma State Cowboys 10-1 (9)

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-1 (8)

5. Michigan Wolverines 10-1 (6)

4. Cincinnati Bearcats 11-0 (5)

3. Alabama Crimson Tide 10-1 (2)

2. Ohio State Buckeyes 10-1 (4)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 11-0 (1)

