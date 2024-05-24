Some College Football Playoff games will air on new network

With the College Football Playoff expansion, there is now a need for more options for viewing. ESPN has reached an agreement with TNT which will allow the latter the rights to air two first-round games. ESPN holds the rights to the CFP games.

The deal is for five years and will expand in the years to come. TNT will add two quarterfinal games each year, beginning with the 2026 season through the 2028 season ESPN reported. ESPN will continue to be the network for all other CFP games including the annual national championship game.

ESPN will still get the pick of the litter when it comes to selecting which games it wants to show. In all likelihood, ESPN will have a hard time passing up on Ohio State when it makes the 12-team playoff considering the numbers the Buckeyes draw in ratings. But still, if Ohio State were to get a lesser-name opponent, fans may be forced to tune into TNT to see the Bucks play.

ESPN and TNT Sports have reached a five-year agreement for TNT Sports to sublicense select College Football Playoff (CFP) games from ESPN, beginning with the upcoming college football season. TNT will present two first-round CFP games during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) May 22, 2024

The first round of the College Football Playoff will take place on December 20-21 with the higher seed hosting the lower seeded team. After that, the quarterfinals will take place on Dec. 31 in the Fiesta Bowl, and on Jan. 1 in the Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl, and Sugar Bowl. The semifinals will take place on Jan. 9 in the Orange Bowl and Jan. 10 in the Cotton Bowl with the championship game on Jan. 20 in Atlanta.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire