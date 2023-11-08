College Football Playoff Committee reveals second rankings

The College Football Playoff Committee has revealed its second Top 25 rankings of the season, which means time is that much more limited for certain teams to boost their resume and rise up the rankings.

Despite there being only a few weeks in the playoff field is set, there doesn’t seem to be a clear picture as to which teams are certainly in, and which ones are most definitely out.

It appears as if it will come down to the final week of the regular season, and possibly conference championships, to determine the top four teams.

Here are the top 10 teams in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

Last week: 11

The Nittany Lions find themselves back in the Top 10 just in time to take on Michigan. A huge contest with playoff and conference implications

Last week: 10

Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss team has been perfect this season except for the one game against Alabama. They now take on another top 10 team in Georgia.

Alabama

Last week: 8

Alabama’s win over LSU doesn’t do enough to move the needle in the latest rankings, but the goal stays the same: win out and win the SEC championship.

Last week: 7

The Longhorns own the head-to-head matchup over Alabama, which keeps them above the Crimson Tide. However, a close call at home against Kansas State raises a few questions about Texas.

Last week: 6

The Ducks stay in the top six, but they will be tested in the final few weeks of the season as they look to win the PAC-12 and get a rematch with Washington.

Washington

Last week: 5

The Huskies have remained undefeated, but there are concerns about their strength at this point in the season. It feels like the winner of the PAC-12 will make the CFP.

Last week: 4

The Seminoles continue to run the ACC but have a huge test at home this week against in-state rival, Miami. Win out and Florida State is in.

Michigan

Last week: 3

The Wolverines don’t move, but their resume could get a boost this week as they take on Penn State. There are still more questions than answers when it comes to this program.

Georgia

Last week: 2

The Dawgs got the home win over Missouri, but Georgia still doesn’t have that convincingly dominant look we’ve become accustomed to over the past two seasons. They have a huge test this week with Ole Miss.

Ohio State

Last week: 1

The Buckeyes struggled early against Rutgers, but finished the game with a win. For that, Ohio State remains the top-ranked team.

