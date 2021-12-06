College Football Playoff, Bowl Game First Thought Predictions, Analysis For All 44

College Football Playoff and bowl game first quick-thought predictions. early lines, and analysis before starting the deep dive into the matchups.

College Football Playoff, Bowl Game First Thought Predictions, Analysis

The real work and deep dives into all of the bowl games are coming over the next few weeks. With the matchups just released, here’s the first-thought, off-the-top-of-the-head, knee-jerk reactions, predictions, and analysis.

Now, this can and will all change with opt-outs, injury updates, coaching changes, and all the other parts of the fun. But we’re here – it’s bowl game time.

Always go with your first answer.

All times Eastern

Bahamas Bowl

Friday, December 17

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Middle Tennessee vs Toledo

Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: Middle Tennessee loves to take the ball away and found ways to get the job done over the second half of the season to get here, but Toledo is red hot over the last several weeks – all be it against bad teams.

No Research Bowl Prediction: Toledo 34, Middle Tennessee 17

Early Bowl Line Guess: Toledo -7.5

Actual Line: Toledo -9.5

Tailgreeter Cure Bowl

Friday, December 17

ESPN2, 6:00 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Coastal Carolina vs Northern Illinois



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: Can the Huskies possibly control the clock and the tempo like they did in the MAC Championship win over Kent State. They might have just dealt with a high-octane offense that places well in space, but Coastal Carolina – with time to heal up the key parts – will be more effective.

No Research Bowl Prediction: Coastal Carolina 34, Northern Illinois 26

Early Bowl Line Guess: Coastal Carolina -6

Actual Line: Coastal Carolina -10

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 11:00 am

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

WKU vs Appalachian State



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: Does Bailey Zappe already have 230 yards? Appalachian State is going to grind it out, keep running, and it’ll try to do what UTSA did in the Conference USA Championship. The Mountaineer running game is about to go off.

No Research Bowl Prediction: Appalachian State 45, WKU 37

Early Bowl Line Guess: Appalachian State -2.5

Actual Line: Appalachian State -2.5

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 12:00 pm

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

South Carolina State vs Jackson State



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: South Carolina State has an okay defense that can get into the backfield and thrives on turnover margin. That’s nothing compared to the pass rush that Coach Prime’s Jackson State defense is about to bring.

No Research Bowl Prediction: Jackson State 30, South Carolina State 17

Early Bowl Line Guess: Jackson State -10

Actual Line: Jackson State -11.5

PUBG New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 2:15 pm

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

UTEP vs Fresno State



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: In normal times this would be a total wipeout. Not to program-shame UTEP, but a fully-functional Fresno State wins this after the first two drives. However, head coach Kalen DeBoer and QB Jake Haener are busy being Washington Huskies, so … Fresno State still rolls.

No Research Bowl Prediction: Fresno State 37, UTEP 17

Early Bowl Line Guess: Fresno State -11.5

Actual Line: Fresno State -13.5

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 3:30 pm

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

UAB vs BYU



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: Not to program-shame or anything, but we were sort of promised UTSA here to play BYU, not UAB. BYU should probably be in a New Year’s Six Bowl, and while UAB is plucky … it would’ve been nice to have the Conference USA champ here.

No Research Bowl Prediction: BYU 38, UAB 17

Early Bowl Line Guess: BYU -10.5

Actual Line: BYU -8.5

LendingTree Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 5:45 pm

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Liberty vs Eastern Michigan



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: What happened, Liberty? You used to be beautiful. The team that cranked through 2020 and won a wonderful bowl game against Coastal Carolina fell off a cliff with three losses to end the regular season, however, those were against Ole Miss, Louisiana, and Army. It’ll bounce back against Eastern Michigan, but it’ll be entertaining.

No Research Bowl Prediction: Liberty 27, Eastern Michigan 23

Early Bowl Line Guess: Liberty -7.5

Actual Line: Liberty -7.5

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 7:30 pm

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Utah State vs Oregon State



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: Can the Pac-12 finally start beating the better Mountain West teams? Utah State got Washington State to start the season, but Oregon State beat Hawaii. Utah State is on a great run – including a Mountain West championship – but the high-powered offense is about to hit a rested Beaver team that cares.

No Research Bowl Prediction: Oregon State 30, Utah State 20

Early Bowl Line Guess: Oregon State -7.5

Actual Line: Oregon State -7.5

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 9:15 pm

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Marshall vs Louisiana



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: No Billy Napier as the Louisiana head coach, but there should be a bit of a home field element in the Superdome. Marshall has been a bit hit-or-miss, but the defense should be just fine to keep this a fight. This is a veteran enough Ragin’ Cajun team to be strong without the head man.

No Research Bowl Prediction: Louisiana 26, Marshall 20

Early Bowl Line Guess: Louisiana -3.5

Actual Line: Louisiana -5.5

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Monday, December 20

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Tulsa vs Old Dominion



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: This is a fun Old Dominion team that roared through the second half of the season to make this a wonderful first season – after not being able to give it a go in 2020 – under head coach Ricky Rahne. Tulsa’s offense will be decent enough to get out with a tough win.

No Research Bowl Prediction: Tulsa 24, Old Dominion 17

Early Bowl Line Guess: Tulsa -5.5

Actual Line: Tulsa -7.5

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 21

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Kent State vs Wyoming



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: Talk about your contrast in styles. Kent State will want to go 100 miles per hour, Wyoming would like to slow this down to a dead stop. The Cowboy running game will follow the Northern Illinois blueprint from the MAC Championship and dominate the clock to get this done in the Boise chill.

No Research Bowl Prediction: Wyoming 34, Kent State 30

Early Bowl Line Guess: Wyoming -4.5

Actual Line: Wyoming -3.5

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

Tuesday, December 21

ESPN, 7:30 pm

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

UTSA vs San Diego State



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: UTSA was thought to be playing BYU in the Independence Bowl, but UAB got the call there so Roadrunner fans could show up in Frisco. Don’t expect a whole lot of points, and watch for a totally different – and healthy – San Diego State team after missing 20 players in the Mountain West Championship.

No Research Bowl Prediction: San Diego State 26, UTSA 20

Early Bowl Line Guess: UTSA -4.5

Actual Line: UTSA -2.5

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Wednesday, December 22

ESPN, 7:30 pm

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Missouri vs Army



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: In theory, the Power Five program should have the talent and athleticism to go along with the extra time to be able to figure out the Army offense, but it never works out like that. Army will run wild and keep this close to the very end.

No Research Bowl Prediction: Army 28, Missouri 26

Early Bowl Line Guess: Missouri -3.5

Actual Line: Army -3.5

Frisco Bowl Classic

Thursday, December 23

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Miami University vs North Texas

Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: Quietly hot over the second half of the season, this isn’t your normal North Texas team – it’s got a defense now. Miami should be able to come up with a good offensive balance to make this one of the under-the-radar better games of the bunch.

No Research Bowl Prediction: Miami University 27, North Texas 24

Early Bowl Line Guess: North Texas -2

Actual Line: Miami University -4

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Thursday, December 23

ESPN, 7:00 pm

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

UCF vs Florida



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: The Billy Napier era won’t get rolling quite yet at Florida – interim head man Greg Knox is expected to coach through the bowl game. The biggest key will be the personnel – will Florida have all the parts? UCF will certainly bring the fire, and the fan bases will have a whole lot of fun in Tampa.

No Research Bowl Prediction: Florida 31, UCF 20

Early Bowl Line Guess: Florida -7.5

Actual Line: Florida -6.5

EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

Friday, December 24

ESPN, 8:00 pm

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Memphis vs Hawaii



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: It’s not going to have the feel of the old Aloha Stadium, but it’s Hawaii – Memphis will have fun. Will it bring the offense after sputtering for way too long late in the season? Hawaii will be tough at home – it’ll be a business-like game for Todd Graham’s club with a strong day from the defense.

No Research Bowl Prediction: Hawaii 30, Memphis 23

Early Bowl Line Guess: Memphis -5

Actual Line: Memphis -3.5

Camellia Bowl

Saturday, December 25

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Ball State vs Georgia State



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: Get past the lack of brand names and this should be an interesting way to get away from your family for a bit on Christmas Day. Ball State isn’t going to crank up a whole lot of offense, but it’s a veteran team going against a rock-solid Georgia State club that was terrific over the second half of the year.

No Research Bowl Prediction: Georgia State 26, Ball State 20

Early Bowl Line Guess: Georgia State -4.5

Actual Line: Georgia State -3.5

Quick Lane Bowl

Monday, December 27

ESPN, 11:00 am

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Nevada vs Western Michigan

Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: Which Western Michigan team will show up? It’s got the talent and experience, but it didn’t play like it often enough throughout the second half of the year. It will be the Carson Strong show as the NFL types get all into the Nevada quarterback and passing game, but expect the Broncos – with a little time off – to pull off a good sort-of-home upset.

No Research Bowl Prediction: Western Michigan 34, Nevada 30

Early Bowl Line Guess: Nevada -6.5

Actual Line: Nevada -6.5

Military Bowl presented by Peraton

Monday, December 27

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD

East Carolina vs Boston College



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: East Carolina will bring a good defense, a veteran quarterback in Holton Ahlers, and a good fan base that should travel enough to matter. Boston College, though, is going to be a Power Five program that will try. It’ll be a good-energy game.

No Research Bowl Prediction: Boston College 27, East Carolina 20

Early Bowl Line Guess: Boston College -6.5

Actual Line: Boston College -3

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

Houston vs Auburn

Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: It’s a Prove-It game for Houston. The Cougars didn’t beat anyone in the regular season, and it couldn’t handle Cincinnati in the second half of the American Athletic Conference championship, but that all goes away with a win over an SEC team. Auburn will show up in front of the home fans in a surprising defensive battle.

No Research Bowl Prediction: Auburn 27, Houston 17

Early Bowl Line Guess: Auburn -5

Actual Line: Auburn -3

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

ESPN, 3:15 pm

Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

Bowl Matchup: Air Force vs Louisville

Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: Can Louisville stop the run? Not really. Air Force isn’t quite Army-like in the way it dominates games with it ground attack, but it does lead the nation in rushing and should control this throughout In more of a grind than the Cardinals would like.

No Research Bowl Prediction: Air Force 24, Louisville 20

Early Bowl Line Guess: Louisville -2

Actual Line: Air Force -1.5

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

ESPN, 6:45 pm

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

Texas Tech vs Mississippi State



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: Well look at the bowl types getting cheeky. Mike Leach is going to be extra-Mike Leach as he tries to dial up something more for old employer and his former quarterback-now-interim coach, Sonny Cumbie. Texas Tech is okay, but Mississippi State is going to show how it’s done. Running game aficionados need not watch.

No Research Bowl Prediction: Mississippi State 38, Texas Tech 17

Early Bowl Line Guess: Mississippi State -8

Actual Line: Mississippi State -9.5

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

FOX, 8:00 pm

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

NC State vs UCLA



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: It should be a good game with plenty of energy – at least as much as a UCLA team can muster from the base. It should be a good back-and-forth game between two well-coached teams that should be more physical than most might think.

No Research Bowl Prediction: UCLA 34, NC State 30

Early Bowl Line Guess: NC State -3

Actual Line: NC State -1.5

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

FOX, 10:15 pm

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

West Virginia vs Minnesota



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: There are two perfectly good football stadiums in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area and they’re going to keep rolling in the baseball park. Minnesota always shows up big in bowl games under PJ Fleck, and the pounding ground game behind the massive offensive line should take over right away.

No Research Bowl Prediction: Minnesota 24, West Virginia 17

Early Bowl Line Guess: Minnesota -6

Actual Line: Minnesota -5

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Wednesday, December 29

ESPN, 11:00 am

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Virginia vs SMU

Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: Be totally shocked if Virginia doesn’t come up with a high-powered day from Brennan Armstrong and the passing game to send off Bronco Mendenhall in style. Sonny Dykes is off to TCU, Rhett Lashlee isn’t taking over yet, and SMU just isn’t all that great – but it’ll put up a whole lot of points.

No Research Bowl Prediction: Virginia 44, SMU 31

Early Bowl Line Guess: Virginia -2.5

Actual Line: SMU -1.5

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Wednesday, December 29

ESPN, 2:15 pm

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Virginia Tech vs Maryland



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: The Brent Pry era isn’t starting quite yet at Virginia Tech, but future associate head coach JC Price is still around for some continuity as the interim head man. Maryland is a bowl game wild-card – it’s got the offensive pop to open this up, but the Hokies should be able to take the ball away enough to make this a fight.

No Research Bowl Prediction: Maryland 27, Virginia Tech 23

Early Bowl Line Guess: Virginia Tech -2

Actual Line: Virginia Tech -2.5

Cheez-It Bowl

Wednesday, December 29

ESPN, 5:45 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Clemson vs Iowa State



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: What kind of shape is Clemson in? It lost defensive coordinator Brent Venables to the Oklahoma head coaching gig, the transfer portal is getting a few Tigers, and … the defense is about to rise up and be fantastic against the veteran Cyclones in the first game of the rest of the program’s life.

No Research Bowl Prediction: Clemson 27, Iowa State 17

Early Bowl Line Guess: Clemson -3

Actual Line: Clemson -1.5

Valero Alamo Bowl

Wednesday, December 29

ESPN, 9:15 pm

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Oklahoma vs Oregon



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: No, the Sooners aren’t getting Brent Venables yet for this, but will Oregon have Mario Cristobal or will he be off to Coral Gables? This is truly one of those games to wait on making a call on until the very last second – including on whether or not Caleb Williams might be off to Los Angeles and whether or not all the Oregon future NFL star defensive players finally opt-out – but that’s not why you’re here. Interim Sooner head coach Bob Stoops steps up his game for an evening.

No Research Bowl Prediction: Oklahoma 34, Oregon 23

Early Bowl Line Guess: Oklahoma -3.5

Actual Line: Oklahoma -4

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Thursday, December 30

ESPN, 11:30 am

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

North Carolina vs South Carolina



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: Is Sam Howell going to play a showcase game or will he possibly opt-out? More likely than not he’ll go, but it won’t matter. South Carolina will bring the energy and the defense of a team looking to use this bowl game as a stepping-stone into Year Two under Shane Beamer.

No Research Bowl Prediction: South Carolina 26, North Carolina 20

Early Bowl Line Guess: North Carolina -4.5

Actual Line: North Carolina -6

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Thursday, December 30

ESPN, 3:00 pm

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Purdue vs Tennessee



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: Oh LET’S GO. Just check the idea of defense at the door as these two passing games go off in a back-and-forth shootout. It’s a home game for Tennessee, but the Purdue D will step up when it has to in the second half with enough of a pass rush to hold serve.

No Research Bowl Prediction: Purdue 34, Tennessee 30

Early Bowl Line Guess: Tennessee -3.5

Actual Line: Tennessee -1.5

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Thursday, December 30

ESPN, 10:30 pm

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Wisconsin vs Arizona State



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: Arizona State will be looking at this as the start of something big for next year with QB Jayden Daniels leading the way, and then the Wisconsin defense will ruin the party. You know exactly what you’re about to get – Braelon Allen, the Badger D, and repeat with both.

No Research Bowl Prediction: Wisconsin 26, Arizona State 13

Early Bowl Line Guess: Wisconsin -5

Actual Line: Wisconsin -7

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Friday, December 31

ESPN, 11:00 am

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. SEC

Wake Forest vs Texas A&M



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: Can Texas A&M grind it down or can Wake Forest do what it does and speed it up? Here comes the A&M running game, the defensive talent, and the takeaways against a Demon Deacon offense that will look great early and melt down late.

No Research Bowl Prediction: Texas A&M 37, Wake Forest 23

Early Bowl Line Guess: Texas A&M -4

Actual Line: Texas A&M -5.5

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Friday, December 31

CBS, 12:30 pm

Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, TX

Miami vs Washington State



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: Who’s Miami’s coach? How’s this going to look by December 31st? Is Mario Cristobal’s agent just angling for more coin out of Oregon, or is there really going to be a sacking of Manny Diaz for someone else? This Hurricane team played hard through a whole lot of adversity, but Washington State ended the season rolling and has its coach in place with the hiring of Jake Dickert.

No Research Bowl Prediction: Washington State 38, Miami 24

Early Bowl Line Guess: Washington State -2.5

Actual Line: Miami -1.5

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Friday, December 31

Barstool Sports, 2:00 pm

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Central Michigan vs Boise State



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: Central Michigan is far more dangerous than you might think – this won’t play like your normal MAC team. Boise State certainly isn’t going to take the game lightly, but it’s going to need to keep the offense going for a full 60 minutes to pull this off.

No Research Bowl Prediction: Boise State 34, Central Michigan 30

Early Bowl Line Guess: Boise State -8.5

Actual Line: Boise State -10.5

Outback Bowl

Saturday, January 1

ESPN2, 12:00 pm

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Penn State vs Arkansas



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: Bowl games might mostly be exhibitions, but this one will be used as validation. Penn State didn’t win anything all that big, but it battled hard against the top teams. Arkansas was great down the stretch, but it lost at home to Auburn. Yeah, Penn State beat Auburn … and lost to Illinois. I’ll quit stalling and get there already …

No Research Bowl Prediction: Arkansas 27, Penn State 23

Early Bowl Line Guess: Penn State -4.5

Actual Line: Penn State -3.5

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Saturday, January 1

ABC, 1:00 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Iowa vs Kentucky



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: Is Iowa’s offense going to get better over the month between the Big Ten Championship and the bowl game? Probably not. Will Kentucky turn into Tennessee and start winging the ball all over the yard? Probably not. However, both teams will be happy with the other’s style, As long as the Wildcats don’t have turnover issues, they’ll be fine.

No Research Bowl Prediction: Kentucky 23, Iowa 17

Early Bowl Line Guess: Kentucky -2.5

Actual Line: Kentucky -1.5

Mercari Texas Bowl

Tuesday, January 4

ESPN, Time 9:00 pm

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Kansas State vs LSU



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: The energy and hype will be all about the Brian Kelly era kicking in after this is all over. Offensive line coach Brad Davis will take over for now, and for the players still around and not opting out, they’ll play hard. However, Kansas State should be relatively intact and should be a wee bit more consistent … and Davis’s lines will take over anyway.

No Research Bowl Prediction: LSU 24, Kansas State 20

Early Bowl Line Guess: LSU -2.5

Actual Line: LSU -2.5

New Year’s Six Bowl Schedule

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Thursday, December 30

ESPN, 7:00 pm

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Michigan State vs Pitt



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: Uh oh. Kenny Pickett? This Pitt passing game? Against the worst pass defense in college football? Michigan State will look to get physical from the start and control the game and the clock, but the Pitt defensive front will come up with its share of stops and Pickett will go off in his last showcase moment before going on to bigger and better things.

No Research Bowl Prediction: Pitt 37, Michigan State 34

Early Bowl Line Guess: Pitt -2.5

Actual Line: Pitt -4

Playstation Fiesta Bowl

Saturday, January 1

ESPN, 1:00 pm

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Notre Dame vs Oklahoma State



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: Okay, Marcus Freeman. Let’s see how this is all going to work. Both teams were just this close to being in the College Football Playoff, but don’t expect any letdown. Freeman won’t allow it with the Irish, and Oklahoma State will try to make amends for the – let’s just call it what it was – gack in the Big 12 Championship. The Cowboys are always a tad hit-or-miss under Mike Gundy in bowl games, but that D is about to hit very, very hard.

No Research Bowl Prediction: Oklahoma State 26, Notre Dame 20

Early Bowl Line Guess: Notre Dame -4

Actual Line: Notre Dame -2.5

Rose Bowl Game

Saturday, January 1

ESPN, 5:00 pm

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Ohio State vs Utah



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: Pound and pound and pound some more. That’s what Utah is able to do with its great lines, and it should be able to do that against the Buckeyes. The energy will be with the Utes – the fans will pack the place – and there might be a thought that they whacked Oregon twice and Oregon got Ohio State, and … whatever. Ohio State with this talent and this coaching staff will be sitting on that Michigan loss for way too long. Assuming most of the Buckeye stars are back …

No Research Bowl Prediction: Ohio State 37, Utah 24

Early Bowl Line Guess: Ohio State -6.5

Actual Line: Ohio State -6.5

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Saturday, January 1

ESPN, 8:45 pm

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Baylor vs Ole Miss



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: Does Ole Miss have everyone around for this? If so, uh oh. Baylor might have a fantastic running game that should go off, but it’s not going to slow down the Rebel attack as long as Matt Corral is not busy preparing for the NFL Draft. Get ready for everyone to gush over this matchup, and then the Lane Train will rumble on through.

No Research Bowl Prediction: Ole Miss 38, Baylor 20

Early Bowl Line Guess: Ole Miss -5

Actual Line: Ole Miss -2

College Football Playoff

Capital One Orange Bowl

Friday, December 31

ESPN, Time 7:30

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Michigan vs Georgia



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: Oh poor Georgia. It was exposed for not playing anyone that amazing in the regular season, the defensive front couldn’t get to Bryce Young, the offense folded under the pressure, and now all we thought we know about the former No. 1 team in the country turned out to be a mirage.

Michigan has the lines, the toughness, the mentality, and the …

No Research Bowl Prediction: Georgia 30, Michigan 17

Early Bowl Line Guess: Georgia -7.5

Actual Line: Georgia -7.5

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Friday, December 31

ESPN, Time 3:30

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Alabama vs Cincinnati



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: Don’t automatically assume the worst here. Of course it’s Alabama, and of course it looked amazing against Georgia, and of course Cincinnati is that cute story with the one good win as it made its way into the College Football Playoff because there weren’t any other options.

Yeah, whatever. Watch out.

Remember, this is still the Alabama team that needed to go the length of the field to score more than three points against Auburn. It’s the team that got pushed to the edge by Florida, LSU, and Arkansas. It’s about to take a few big punches from a Cincinnati team that’s about to play with its hair on fire. The time off will help Bama get healthier and stronger, but it’ll take a while to start breathing easily.

No Research Bowl Prediction: Alabama 34, Cincinnati 20

Early Bowl Line Guess: Alabama -12.5

Actual Line: Alabama -14

College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T

Monday, January 10

ESPN, 8:00 pm

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Bowl Prediction: Alabama vs Georgia



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: Welcome to the Georgia defense we thought we were getting in the SEC Championship.

Alabama will have all the juice with the Heisman-winning quarterback, the win over Cincinnati, and the fact that it’s Alabama playing Georgia. Everyone knows how this is going to go, because it’s Nick Saban, and it’s his program that doesn’t pass up a shot to win big things when it gets the chance.

Only now the tables have turned from Atlanta. Now Georgia will be the underdog, and the hunter, and the Nobody Believes In Us story, all while Saban keeps slinging his painfully unfunny “rat poison” bit to try pumping up his team that will say all the right things, but deep down will think it has this won before entering the stadium.

This will be the Georgia that was No. 1 throughout the regular season. This will be the defense that won’t get embarrassed like that again.

It won’t be Clemson and Santa Clara, but …

No Research Bowl Prediction: Georgia 34, Alabama 17

Early Bowl Line Guess (if this matchup happens): Alabama -6.5

