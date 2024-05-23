College Football Playoff adds new broadcast partner in 2024

ESPN has been the home to the College Football Playoff for each of the first 10 seasons of its existence, and that will continue to be the case until at least 2032 with its current contract agreement in place. But in 2024, for the first time, College Football Playoff games will also appear on a different network.

The College Football Playoff announced that ESPN has agreed to sublicence the rights to two first-round games to TNT Sports. TNT will get the exclusive rights to two first-round games for each of the next five seasons. TNT will add a pair of quarterfinal games in 2026, 2027, and 2028.

The announcement comes shortly after ESPN and TNT’s parent company Warner Bros., along with Fox, announced a brand new streaming platform tailor-made for sports programming that will be launching this fall. The College Football Playoff will be expected to be available on the new sports streaming app, called Venu Sports.

The College Football Playoff will begin its expanded 12-team format this season. The top four seeds determined by the College Football Playoff selection committee will receive a bye and the first-round matchups will be played on campus sites. Two of the games will now air on TNT and the other two will air on an ESPN network.

Quarterfinal games will be played in the Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl, and Sugar Bowl. Semifinals will be played in the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl. The national championship game will be played in Atlanta on Jan. 20.

Penn State is moving forward with renovation plans to improve the winterization of the stadium with the hopes of hosting a College Football Playoff game this season.

