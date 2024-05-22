Beaver Stadium renovation plans approved by board of trustees

Penn State is now one giant step closer to moving forward on massive renovation plans for Beaver Stadium. The Penn State Board of Trustees voted in favor in investing in the planned renovations to Beaver Stadium that will allow the stadium to be used all year for various events in addition to its usual football schedule.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I am delighted to share there is overwhelming support for the University’s recommendation to renovate Beaver Stadium,” Board of Trustees Chair Matt Schuyler said in a released statement. “I’m pleased that the renovation will benefit our student-athletes, elevate Beaver Stadium’s significance in driving local and state economies, and ensure Beaver Stadium remains a premier facility in all of college athletics.”

Penn State previously approved a budget of $70 million to be used for Beaver Stadium renovations focusing on safety and accessibility around the stadium and widening sections of the concourse. The stadium also has been undergoing projects to help winterize the stadium, which would be mandatory to use the venue for events in the colder winter months.

Penn State plans on spending the next three offseasons completing the renovations, so it will be a bit of a gradual process, but the plans will aim to limit the impact it has on the fan experience during the football season. The total budget for the renovation plans is limited to $700 million and will be completed before the start of the 2027 college football season.

Renovations like these are needed in order to host an event like an NHL outdoor hockey game as Beaver Stadium simply would not be able to handle the cold weather for a marquee event of that nature. Perhaps more relevant to Penn State would be the opportunity to host a College Football Playoff game in December, as the expansion of the playoff field will have schools hosting the early round matchups moving forward beginning in 2024.

