College football greats before and after they transferred schools

Barry Werner
·2 min read

Men in motion

(Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports)
(Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports)

The transfer portal has made switching schools quite frequent. It wasn’t always that way. A look at some players who made moves and were big college football stars.

Joe Burrow, Ohio State

Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports
Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Burrow, LSU

USAT
USAT

Kyler Murray, Texas A&M

Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports
Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray, Oklahoma

(Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports)
(Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports)

Baker Mayfield, Texas Tech

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)
(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Troy Aikman, Oklahoma

JJ Watt, Central Michigan

(Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
(Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

JJ Watt, Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Wlliams, Oklahoma

The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman

Caleb Williams, USC

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Nix, Auburn

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Nix, Oregon

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson, North Carolina State

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson, Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Newton, Florida

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Newton, Auburn

USAT
USAT

Justin Fields, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fields, Ohio State

USAT
USAT

Kenneth Walker III, Wake Forest

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

USAT
USAT

Jalen Hurts, Alabama

(Vasha Hunt/Alabama Media Group via AP)
(Vasha Hunt/Alabama Media Group via AP)

Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Flacco, Pittsburgh

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Flacco, Delaware

USATi
USATi

Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State

USAT
USAT

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Hunter, Jackson State

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Hunter, Colorado

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Quinn Ewers, Ohio State

USAT
USAT

Quinn Ewers, Texas

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Jordan Addison, Pittsburgh

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Jordan Addison, USC

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on List Wire