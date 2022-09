College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 4

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 4, including Florida at Tennessee, Wisconsin at Ohio State, and Arkansas at Texas A&M

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

West Virginia at Virginia Tech

Line: West Virginia -2.5, o/u: 52.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Virginia Tech

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Virginia Tech

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: West Virginia

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: West Virginia

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Virginia Tech

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: West Virginia

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: West Virginia

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: West Virginia

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com COMING

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: West Virginia

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN West Virginia

E, CFN West Virginia

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Virginia Tech

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com West Virginia

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Virginia Tech

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Virginia Tech

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Virginia Tech

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: West Virginia

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: West Virginia

CONSENSUS PICK: West Virginia

Week 4 College Football Expert Picks

WVU at Va Tech | Coastal Carolina at Georgia St

Virginia at Syracuse | Nevada at Air Force

Boise State at UTEP | Kent State at Georgia

Maryland at Michigan | Clemson at Wake Forest

Florida at Tennessee | Minnesota vs Michigan St

Texas at Texas Tech | Notre Dame at North Carolina

Oregon at Wash St | Arkansas vs Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Alabama | Wisconsin at Ohio St

Kansas State at Oklahoma | USC at Oregon St

Wyoming at BYU | Western Michigan at SJSU

Stanford at Washington | Utah at Arizona State

Results So Far | NFL Week 3 Expert Picks

NEXT: Coastal Carolina at Georgia State Expert Picks, Predictions

Coastal Carolina at Georgia State

Line: Coastal Carolina -2.5, o/u: 63.5

Story continues

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Coastal Carolina

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Coastal Carolina

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Coastal Carolina

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Georgia State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Coastal Carolina

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Coastal Carolina

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Coastal Carolina

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Coastal Carolina

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com COMING

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Coastal Carolina

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Georgia State

E, CFN Coastal Carolina

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Coastal Carolina

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Coastal Carolina

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Georgia State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Georgia State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Coastal Carolina

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Coastal Carolina

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Georgia State

CONSENSUS PICK: Coastal Carolina

Week 4 College Football Expert Picks

WVU at Va Tech | Coastal Carolina at Georgia St

Virginia at Syracuse | Nevada at Air Force

Boise State at UTEP | Kent State at Georgia

Maryland at Michigan | Clemson at Wake Forest

Florida at Tennessee | Minnesota vs Michigan St

Texas at Texas Tech | Notre Dame at North Carolina

Oregon at Wash St | Arkansas vs Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Alabama | Wisconsin at Ohio St

Kansas State at Oklahoma | USC at Oregon St

Wyoming at BYU | Western Michigan at SJSU

Stanford at Washington | Utah at Arizona State

Results So Far | NFL Week 3 Expert Picks

NEXT: Virginia at Syracuse Expert Picks, Predictions

Virginia at Syracuse

Line: Syracuse -10, o/u: 54.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Syracuse*

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Syracuse*

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Syracuse*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Syracuse

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Syracuse*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Syracuse

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Syracuse*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Syracuse

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com COMING

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Syracuse*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Syracuse*

E, CFN Syracuse*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Syracuse

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Syracuse

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Syracuse*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Syracuse*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Syracuse

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Syracuse*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Virginia

CONSENSUS PICK: Syracuse*

Week 4 College Football Expert Picks

WVU at Va Tech | Coastal Carolina at Georgia St

Virginia at Syracuse | Nevada at Air Force

Boise State at UTEP | Kent State at Georgia

Maryland at Michigan | Clemson at Wake Forest

Florida at Tennessee | Minnesota vs Michigan St

Texas at Texas Tech | Notre Dame at North Carolina

Oregon at Wash St | Arkansas vs Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Alabama | Wisconsin at Ohio St

Kansas State at Oklahoma | USC at Oregon St

Wyoming at BYU | Western Michigan at SJSU

Stanford at Washington | Utah at Arizona State

Results So Far | NFL Week 3 Expert Picks

NEXT: Nevada at Air Force Expert Picks, Predictions

Nevada at Air Force

Line: Air Force -24, o/u: 47

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Air Force*

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Air Force

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Air Force*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Air Force*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Air Force

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Air Force

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Air Force

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Air Force*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com COMING

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Air Force

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Air Force

E, CFN Air Force

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Air Force

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Air Force

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Air Force*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Air Force*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Air Force*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Air Force

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Nevada

CONSENSUS PICK: Air Force

Week 4 College Football Expert Picks

WVU at Va Tech | Coastal Carolina at Georgia St

Virginia at Syracuse | Nevada at Air Force

Boise State at UTEP | Kent State at Georgia

Maryland at Michigan | Clemson at Wake Forest

Florida at Tennessee | Minnesota vs Michigan St

Texas at Texas Tech | Notre Dame at North Carolina

Oregon at Wash St | Arkansas vs Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Alabama | Wisconsin at Ohio St

Kansas State at Oklahoma | USC at Oregon St

Wyoming at BYU | Western Michigan at SJSU

Stanford at Washington | Utah at Arizona State

Results So Far | NFL Week 3 Expert Picks

NEXT: Boise State at UTEP Expert Picks, Predictions

Boise State at UTEP

Line: Boise State -15.5, o/u: 46

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Boise State*

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Boise State*

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Boise State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Boise State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Boise State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Boise State*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Boise State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Boise State*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com COMING

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Boise State*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Boise State

E, CFN Boise State*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Boise State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Boise State*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Boise State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Boise State*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Boise State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Boise State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: UTEP

CONSENSUS PICK: Boise State*

Week 4 College Football Expert Picks

WVU at Va Tech | Coastal Carolina at Georgia St

Virginia at Syracuse | Nevada at Air Force

Boise State at UTEP | Kent State at Georgia

Maryland at Michigan | Clemson at Wake Forest

Florida at Tennessee | Minnesota vs Michigan St

Texas at Texas Tech | Notre Dame at North Carolina

Oregon at Wash St | Arkansas vs Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Alabama | Wisconsin at Ohio St

Kansas State at Oklahoma | USC at Oregon St

Wyoming at BYU | Western Michigan at SJSU

Stanford at Washington | Utah at Arizona State

Results So Far | NFL Week 3 Expert Picks

NEXT: Kent State at Georgia Expert Picks, Predictions

Kent State at Georgia

Line: Georgia -44.5, o/u: 61.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Georgia

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Georgia

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Georgia

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Georgia

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Georgia

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Georgia

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Georgia

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Georgia

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com COMING

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Georgia

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Georgia

E, CFN Georgia

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Georgia

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Georgia

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Georgia

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Georgia

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Georgia

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Georgia

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Georgia

CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia

Week 4 College Football Expert Picks

WVU at Va Tech | Coastal Carolina at Georgia St

Virginia at Syracuse | Nevada at Air Force

Boise State at UTEP | Kent State at Georgia

Maryland at Michigan | Clemson at Wake Forest

Florida at Tennessee | Minnesota vs Michigan St

Texas at Texas Tech | Notre Dame at North Carolina

Oregon at Wash St | Arkansas vs Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Alabama | Wisconsin at Ohio St

Kansas State at Oklahoma | USC at Oregon St

Wyoming at BYU | Western Michigan at SJSU

Stanford at Washington | Utah at Arizona State

Results So Far | NFL Week 3 Expert Picks

NEXT: Maryland at Michigan Expert Picks, Predictions

Maryland at Michigan

Line: Michigan -16.5, o/u: 63

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Michigan

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Michigan*

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Michigan

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Michigan*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Michigan

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Michigan

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Michigan

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Michigan

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com COMING

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Michigan

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Michigan

E, CFN Michigan

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Michigan

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Michigan

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Michigan

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Michigan

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Michigan*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Michigan*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Maryland

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan

Week 4 College Football Expert Picks

WVU at Va Tech | Coastal Carolina at Georgia St

Virginia at Syracuse | Nevada at Air Force

Boise State at UTEP | Kent State at Georgia

Maryland at Michigan | Clemson at Wake Forest

Florida at Tennessee | Minnesota vs Michigan St

Texas at Texas Tech | Notre Dame at North Carolina

Oregon at Wash St | Arkansas vs Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Alabama | Wisconsin at Ohio St

Kansas State at Oklahoma | USC at Oregon St

Wyoming at BYU | Western Michigan at SJSU

Stanford at Washington | Utah at Arizona State

Results So Far | NFL Week 3 Expert Picks

NEXT: Clemson at Wake Forest Expert Picks, Predictions

Clemson at Wake Forest

Line: Clemson -8, o/u: 56

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Clemson

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Wake Forest

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Clemson

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Clemson

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Clemson

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Wake Forest

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Clemson*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Clemson

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com COMING

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Wake Forest

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Clemson*

E, CFN Wake Forest

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Clemson

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Wake Forest

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Clemson

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Clemson

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Clemson

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Clemson

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Wake Forest

CONSENSUS PICK: Wake Forest

Week 4 College Football Expert Picks

WVU at Va Tech | Coastal Carolina at Georgia St

Virginia at Syracuse | Nevada at Air Force

Boise State at UTEP | Kent State at Georgia

Maryland at Michigan | Clemson at Wake Forest

Florida at Tennessee | Minnesota vs Michigan St

Texas at Texas Tech | Notre Dame at North Carolina

Oregon at Wash St | Arkansas vs Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Alabama | Wisconsin at Ohio St

Kansas State at Oklahoma | USC at Oregon St

Wyoming at BYU | Western Michigan at SJSU

Stanford at Washington | Utah at Arizona State

Results So Far | NFL Week 3 Expert Picks

NEXT: Florida at Tennessee Expert Picks, Predictions

Florida at Tennessee

Line: Tennessee -10.5, o/u: 62.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Tennessee

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Tennessee*

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Tennessee*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Florida

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Florida

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Tennessee

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Tennessee

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com COMING

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Tennessee*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Tennessee*

E, CFN Tennessee*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Tennessee*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Tennessee

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Tennessee*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tennessee*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tennessee*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Tennessee*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Florida

CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee*

Week 4 College Football Expert Picks

WVU at Va Tech | Coastal Carolina at Georgia St

Virginia at Syracuse | Nevada at Air Force

Boise State at UTEP | Kent State at Georgia

Maryland at Michigan | Clemson at Wake Forest

Florida at Tennessee | Minnesota vs Michigan St

Texas at Texas Tech | Notre Dame at North Carolina

Oregon at Wash St | Arkansas vs Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Alabama | Wisconsin at Ohio St

Kansas State at Oklahoma | USC at Oregon St

Wyoming at BYU | Western Michigan at SJSU

Stanford at Washington | Utah at Arizona State

Results So Far | NFL Week 3 Expert Picks

NEXT: Minnesota at Michigan State Expert Picks, Predictions

Minnesota at Michigan State

Line: Minnesota -2.5, o/u: 51

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Michigan State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Michigan State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Minnesota

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Minnesota

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Minnesota

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Michigan State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Minnesota

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Minnesota

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com COMING

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Minnesota

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Minnesota

E, CFN Minnesota

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Minnesota

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Michigan State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Minnesota

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Michigan State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Minnesota

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Minnesota

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Minnesota

CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota

Week 4 College Football Expert Picks

WVU at Va Tech | Coastal Carolina at Georgia St

Virginia at Syracuse | Nevada at Air Force

Boise State at UTEP | Kent State at Georgia

Maryland at Michigan | Clemson at Wake Forest

Florida at Tennessee | Minnesota vs Michigan St

Texas at Texas Tech | Notre Dame at North Carolina

Oregon at Wash St | Arkansas vs Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Alabama | Wisconsin at Ohio St

Kansas State at Oklahoma | USC at Oregon St

Wyoming at BYU | Western Michigan at SJSU

Stanford at Washington | Utah at Arizona State

Results So Far | NFL Week 3 Expert Picks

NEXT: Texas at Texas Tech Expert Picks, Predictions

Texas at Texas Tech

Line: Texas -6, o/u: 60.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Texas

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Texas

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Texas

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Texas

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Texas

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Texas

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Texas Tech

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Texas

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com COMING

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Texas

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Texas

E, CFN Texas

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Texas Tech

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Texas

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Texas

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Texas

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Texas

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Texas

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Texas Tech

CONSENSUS PICK: Texas

Week 4 College Football Expert Picks

WVU at Va Tech | Coastal Carolina at Georgia St

Virginia at Syracuse | Nevada at Air Force

Boise State at UTEP | Kent State at Georgia

Maryland at Michigan | Clemson at Wake Forest

Florida at Tennessee | Minnesota vs Michigan St

Texas at Texas Tech | Notre Dame at North Carolina

Oregon at Wash St | Arkansas vs Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Alabama | Wisconsin at Ohio St

Kansas State at Oklahoma | USC at Oregon St

Wyoming at BYU | Western Michigan at SJSU

Stanford at Washington | Utah at Arizona State

Results So Far | NFL Week 3 Expert Picks

NEXT: Notre Dame at North Carolina Expert Picks, Predictions

Notre Dame at North Carolina

Line: Notre Dame -1, o/u: 58.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Notre Dame

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: North Carolina

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: North Carolina

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Notre Dame

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Notre Dame

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: North Carolina

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: North Carolina

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: North Carolina

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com COMING

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: North Carolina

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Notre Dame

E, CFN North Carolina

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com North Carolina

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com North Carolina

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: North Carolina

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Notre Dame

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Notre Dame

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Notre Dame

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Notre Dame

CONSENSUS PICK: North Carolina

Week 4 College Football Expert Picks

WVU at Va Tech | Coastal Carolina at Georgia St

Virginia at Syracuse | Nevada at Air Force

Boise State at UTEP | Kent State at Georgia

Maryland at Michigan | Clemson at Wake Forest

Florida at Tennessee | Minnesota vs Michigan St

Texas at Texas Tech | Notre Dame at North Carolina

Oregon at Wash St | Arkansas vs Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Alabama | Wisconsin at Ohio St

Kansas State at Oklahoma | USC at Oregon St

Wyoming at BYU | Western Michigan at SJSU

Stanford at Washington | Utah at Arizona State

Results So Far | NFL Week 3 Expert Picks

NEXT: Oregon at Washington State Expert Picks, Predictions

Oregon at Washington State

Line: Oregon -6.5, o/u: 55.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Oregon

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Oregon

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Oregon

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oregon

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oregon

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Oregon*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Washington State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oregon

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com COMING

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Washington State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oregon

E, CFN Washington State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Oregon

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Oregon*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Oregon

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oregon

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Washington State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oregon

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Washington State

CONSENSUS PICK: Oregon

Week 4 College Football Expert Picks

WVU at Va Tech | Coastal Carolina at Georgia St

Virginia at Syracuse | Nevada at Air Force

Boise State at UTEP | Kent State at Georgia

Maryland at Michigan | Clemson at Wake Forest

Florida at Tennessee | Minnesota vs Michigan St

Texas at Texas Tech | Notre Dame at North Carolina

Oregon at Wash St | Arkansas vs Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Alabama | Wisconsin at Ohio St

Kansas State at Oklahoma | USC at Oregon St

Wyoming at BYU | Western Michigan at SJSU

Stanford at Washington | Utah at Arizona State

Results So Far | NFL Week 3 Expert Picks

NEXT: Arkansas vs Texas A&M Expert Picks, Predictions

Arkansas vs Texas A&M

Line: Texas A&M -2.5, o/u: 48.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Arkansas

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Arkansas

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Texas A&M

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arkansas

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arkansas

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Arkansas

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Arkansas

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Texas A&M

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com COMING

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Arkansas

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Texas A&M

E, CFN Arkansas

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Arkansas

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Arkansas

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Texas A&M

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Arkansas

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Arkansas

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Arkansas

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Texas A&M

CONSENSUS PICK: Arkansas

Week 4 College Football Expert Picks

WVU at Va Tech | Coastal Carolina at Georgia St

Virginia at Syracuse | Nevada at Air Force

Boise State at UTEP | Kent State at Georgia

Maryland at Michigan | Clemson at Wake Forest

Florida at Tennessee | Minnesota vs Michigan St

Texas at Texas Tech | Notre Dame at North Carolina

Oregon at Wash St | Arkansas vs Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Alabama | Wisconsin at Ohio St

Kansas State at Oklahoma | USC at Oregon St

Wyoming at BYU | Western Michigan at SJSU

Stanford at Washington | Utah at Arizona State

Results So Far | NFL Week 3 Expert Picks

NEXT: Vanderbilt at Alabama Expert Picks, Predictions

Vanderbilt at Alabama

Line: Alabama -40.5, o/u: 57

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Alabama

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Alabama

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Alabama

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Alabama

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Alabama

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Alabama

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Alabama

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Alabama

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com COMING

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Alabama

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Alabama

E, CFN Alabama

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Alabama*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Alabama

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Alabama

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Alabama

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Alabama

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Alabama

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Vanderbilt

CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama

Week 4 College Football Expert Picks

WVU at Va Tech | Coastal Carolina at Georgia St

Virginia at Syracuse | Nevada at Air Force

Boise State at UTEP | Kent State at Georgia

Maryland at Michigan | Clemson at Wake Forest

Florida at Tennessee | Minnesota vs Michigan St

Texas at Texas Tech | Notre Dame at North Carolina

Oregon at Wash St | Arkansas vs Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Alabama | Wisconsin at Ohio St

Kansas State at Oklahoma | USC at Oregon St

Wyoming at BYU | Western Michigan at SJSU

Stanford at Washington | Utah at Arizona State

Results So Far | NFL Week 3 Expert Picks

NEXT: Wisconsin at Ohio State Expert Picks, Predictions

Wisconsin at Ohio State

Line: Ohio State -18.5, o/u: 56

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Ohio State*

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Ohio State*

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Ohio State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ohio State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ohio State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Ohio State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ohio State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ohio State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com COMING

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ohio State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ohio State

E, CFN Ohio State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Ohio State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Ohio State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ohio State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Ohio State*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ohio State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Ohio State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Wisconsin

CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State

Week 4 College Football Expert Picks

WVU at Va Tech | Coastal Carolina at Georgia St

Virginia at Syracuse | Nevada at Air Force

Boise State at UTEP | Kent State at Georgia

Maryland at Michigan | Clemson at Wake Forest

Florida at Tennessee | Minnesota vs Michigan St

Texas at Texas Tech | Notre Dame at North Carolina

Oregon at Wash St | Arkansas vs Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Alabama | Wisconsin at Ohio St

Kansas State at Oklahoma | USC at Oregon St

Wyoming at BYU | Western Michigan at SJSU

Stanford at Washington | Utah at Arizona State

Results So Far | NFL Week 3 Expert Picks

NEXT: Kansas State at Oklahoma Expert Picks, Predictions

Kansas State at Oklahoma

Line: Oklahoma -13, o/u: 52

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Oklahoma

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Oklahoma

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Oklahoma

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oklahoma*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oklahoma*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Oklahoma

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oklahoma

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oklahoma

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com COMING

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Oklahoma

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oklahoma*

E, CFN Oklahoma

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Oklahoma

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Oklahoma

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Oklahoma

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oklahoma

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Oklahoma*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oklahoma

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Oklahoma

CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma

Week 4 College Football Expert Picks

WVU at Va Tech | Coastal Carolina at Georgia St

Virginia at Syracuse | Nevada at Air Force

Boise State at UTEP | Kent State at Georgia

Maryland at Michigan | Clemson at Wake Forest

Florida at Tennessee | Minnesota vs Michigan St

Texas at Texas Tech | Notre Dame at North Carolina

Oregon at Wash St | Arkansas vs Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Alabama | Wisconsin at Ohio St

Kansas State at Oklahoma | USC at Oregon St

Wyoming at BYU | Western Michigan at SJSU

Stanford at Washington | Utah at Arizona State

Results So Far | NFL Week 3 Expert Picks

NEXT: USC at Oregon State Expert Picks, Predictions

USC at Oregon State

Line: USC -6.5, o/u: 69

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: USC

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: USC

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: USC

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: USC

Pete Fiutak, CFN: USC

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: USC

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: USC

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: USC

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com COMING

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Oregon State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN USC

E, CFN Oregon State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com USC

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com USC

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: USC

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: USC

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: USC

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: USC

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: USC

CONSENSUS PICK: USC

Week 4 College Football Expert Picks

WVU at Va Tech | Coastal Carolina at Georgia St

Virginia at Syracuse | Nevada at Air Force

Boise State at UTEP | Kent State at Georgia

Maryland at Michigan | Clemson at Wake Forest

Florida at Tennessee | Minnesota vs Michigan St

Texas at Texas Tech | Notre Dame at North Carolina

Oregon at Wash St | Arkansas vs Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Alabama | Wisconsin at Ohio St

Kansas State at Oklahoma | USC at Oregon St

Wyoming at BYU | Western Michigan at SJSU

Stanford at Washington | Utah at Arizona State

Results So Far | NFL Week 3 Expert Picks

NEXT: Wyoming at BYU Expert Picks, Predictions

Wyoming at BYU

Line: BYU -22.5, o/u: 51.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: BYU*

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: BYU*

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: BYU*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: BYU

Pete Fiutak, CFN: BYU*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: BYU

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: BYU*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: BYU

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com COMING

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: BYU

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN BYU*

E, CFN BYU

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com BYU*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com BYU

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: BYU*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: BYU*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: BYU*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: BYU*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Wyoming

CONSENSUS PICK: BYU*

Week 4 College Football Expert Picks

WVU at Va Tech | Coastal Carolina at Georgia St

Virginia at Syracuse | Nevada at Air Force

Boise State at UTEP | Kent State at Georgia

Maryland at Michigan | Clemson at Wake Forest

Florida at Tennessee | Minnesota vs Michigan St

Texas at Texas Tech | Notre Dame at North Carolina

Oregon at Wash St | Arkansas vs Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Alabama | Wisconsin at Ohio St

Kansas State at Oklahoma | USC at Oregon St

Wyoming at BYU | Western Michigan at SJSU

Stanford at Washington | Utah at Arizona State

Results So Far | NFL Week 3 Expert Picks

NEXT: Western Michigan at San Jose State Expert Picks, Predictions

Western Michigan at San Jose State

Line: San Jose State -6, o/u: 50.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: San Jose State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: San Jose State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: San Jose State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Jose State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Western Michigan

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: San Jose State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: San Jose State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Jose State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com COMING

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: San Jose State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Western Michigan

E, CFN San Jose State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Western Michigan

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com San Jose State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: San Jose State*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Jose State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Jose State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: San Jose State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Western Michigan

CONSENSUS PICK: San Jose State

Week 4 College Football Expert Picks

WVU at Va Tech | Coastal Carolina at Georgia St

Virginia at Syracuse | Nevada at Air Force

Boise State at UTEP | Kent State at Georgia

Maryland at Michigan | Clemson at Wake Forest

Florida at Tennessee | Minnesota vs Michigan St

Texas at Texas Tech | Notre Dame at North Carolina

Oregon at Wash St | Arkansas vs Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Alabama | Wisconsin at Ohio St

Kansas State at Oklahoma | USC at Oregon St

Wyoming at BYU | Western Michigan at SJSU

Stanford at Washington | Utah at Arizona State

Results So Far | NFL Week 3 Expert Picks

NEXT: Stanford at Washington Expert Picks, Predictions

Stanford at Washington

Line: Washington -12.5, o/u: 61.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Washington

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Washington

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Washington

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Washington

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Washington

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Washington

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Washington*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com COMING

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Washington

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Washington*

E, CFN Washington*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Washington

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Washington

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Washington

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Washington

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Washington

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Washington

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Stanford

CONSENSUS PICK: Washington

Week 4 College Football Expert Picks

WVU at Va Tech | Coastal Carolina at Georgia St

Virginia at Syracuse | Nevada at Air Force

Boise State at UTEP | Kent State at Georgia

Maryland at Michigan | Clemson at Wake Forest

Florida at Tennessee | Minnesota vs Michigan St

Texas at Texas Tech | Notre Dame at North Carolina

Oregon at Wash St | Arkansas vs Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Alabama | Wisconsin at Ohio St

Kansas State at Oklahoma | USC at Oregon St

Wyoming at BYU | Western Michigan at SJSU

Stanford at Washington | Utah at Arizona State

Results So Far | NFL Week 3 Expert Picks

NEXT: Utah at Arizona State Expert Picks, Predictions

Utah at Arizona State

Line: Utah -14, o/u: 53.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Utah*

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Utah

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Utah

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Utah

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Utah

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Utah

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Utah

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Utah*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com COMING

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Utah*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Utah

E, CFN Utah

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Utah

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Utah

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Utah*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Utah*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Utah

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Utah

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Arizona State

CONSENSUS PICK: Utah

Week 4 College Football Expert Picks

WVU at Va Tech | Coastal Carolina at Georgia St

Virginia at Syracuse | Nevada at Air Force

Boise State at UTEP | Kent State at Georgia

Maryland at Michigan | Clemson at Wake Forest

Florida at Tennessee | Minnesota vs Michigan St

Texas at Texas Tech | Notre Dame at North Carolina

Oregon at Wash St | Arkansas vs Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Alabama | Wisconsin at Ohio St

Kansas State at Oklahoma | USC at Oregon St

Wyoming at BYU | Western Michigan at SJSU

Stanford at Washington | Utah at Arizona State

Results So Far | NFL Week 3 Expert Picks

NEXT: Expert Picks Results So Far

Expert Picks Results So Far

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com

Straight Up: 48-11, ATS: 37-22

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com

Straight Up: 58-22, ATS: 47-33



Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com

Straight Up: 58-22, ATS: 34-46



Jeff Feyerer, CFN

Straight Up: 58-22, ATS: 37-43



Pete Fiutak, CFN

Straight Up: 61-19, ATS: 44-34

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com

Straight Up: 51-18, ATS: 38-41



Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com

Straight Up: 64-16, ATS: 52-28



Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com

Straight Up: 63-17, ATS: 46-34



Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com

Straight Up: 45-14, ATS: 30-29



Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

Straight Up: 62-18, ATS: 36-44



Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com

Straight Up: 53-20, ATS: 41-32



Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

Straight Up: 60-20, ATS: 39-41



E, CFN

Straight Up: 57-23, ATS: 41-39



Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com

Straight Up: 47-22, ATS: 33-36



Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com

Straight Up: 58-22, ATS: 40-40



Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com

Straight Up: 57-23, ATS: 32-48



Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com

Straight Up: 59-21, ATS: 47-33



AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com

Straight Up: 44-15, ATS: 35-24



Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

Straight Up: 59-21, ATS: 35-45



Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com

Straight Up: 57-23, ATS: 33-47



John Williams, SoonersWire.com

Straight Up: 42-17, ATS: 34-25



Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN

Straight Up: 36-44, ATS: 41-39



CONSENSUS PICK

Straight Up: 62-18, ATS: 42-38

Week 4 College Football Expert Picks

WVU at Va Tech | Coastal Carolina at Georgia St

Virginia at Syracuse | Nevada at Air Force

Boise State at UTEP | Kent State at Georgia

Maryland at Michigan | Clemson at Wake Forest

Florida at Tennessee | Minnesota vs Michigan St

Texas at Texas Tech | Notre Dame at North Carolina

Oregon at Wash St | Arkansas vs Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Alabama | Wisconsin at Ohio St

Kansas State at Oklahoma | USC at Oregon St

Wyoming at BYU | Western Michigan at SJSU

Stanford at Washington | Utah at Arizona State

Results So Far | NFL Week 3 Expert Picks

Story originally appeared on College Football News