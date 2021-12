College football bowl TV schedule/cancelations : How to watch 2021-22 bowl game matchups

The college football bowl game matchups have been set for the 2021-22 season.

Here's information for each game, beginning with the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 17 and ending with the College Football Playoff Championship Game on Jan. 10.

All times MST.

Dec. 17 - Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee 31, Toledo 24

Dec. 17 - Cure Bowl: Coastal Carolina 47, Northern Illinois 41

Dec. 18 - Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky 59, Appalachian State 38

Dec. 18 - New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State 31, Texas-El Paso 24

Dec. 18 - Independence Bowl: UAB 31, BYU 28

Dec. 18 - LendingTree Bowl: Liberty 56, Eastern Michigan 20

Dec. 18 - LA Bowl: Utah State 24, Oregon State 13

Dec. 18 - New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana-Lafayette 36, Marshall 21

Dec. 20 - Myrtle Beach Bowl: Tulsa 30, Old Dominion 17

Dec. 21 - Idaho Potato Bowl: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38

Dec. 21 - Frisco Bowl: San Diego State 38, Texas-San Antonio 24

Dec. 22 - Armed Forces Bowl: Army 24, Missouri 22

Dec. 23 - Frisco Football Classic: Miami (Ohio) 27, North Texas 14

Dec. 23 - Gasparilla Bowl: Central Florida 29, Florida 17

Dec. 24 - Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Memphis, ESPN, CANCELED

Dec. 25 - Camellia Bowl: Georgia State 51, Ball State 20

Dec. 27 - Quick Lane Bowl: Nevada vs. Western Michigan, ESPN, 9 a.m.

Dec. 27 - Military Bowl: Boston College vs. East Carolina, CANCELED

Dec. 28 - Birmingham Bowl: Auburn vs. Houston, ESPN, 10 a.m.

Dec. 28 - First Responder Bowl: Air Force vs. Louisville, ESPN, 1:15 p.m.

Dec. 28 - Liberty Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech, ESPN, 4:45 p.m.

Dec. 28 - Holiday Bowl: North Carolina State vs. UCLA, Fox, 6 p.m.

Dec. 28 - Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Minnesota vs. West Virginia, ESPN, 8:15 p.m.

Dec. 29 - Fenway Bowl: SMU vs. Virginia, ESPN, CANCELED

Dec. 29 - Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland vs. Virginia Tech, ESPN, 12:15 p.m.

Dec. 29 - Cheez-It Bowl: Clemson vs. Iowa State, ESPN, 3:45 p.m.

Dec. 29 - Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Oregon, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.

Dec. 30 - Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. South Carolina, ESPN, 9:30 a.m.

Dec. 30 - Music City Bowl: Purdue vs. Tennessee, ESPN, 1 p.m.

Dec. 30 - Peach Bowl: Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh, ESPN, 5 p.m.

Dec. 30 - Las Vegas Bowl: Arizona State vs. Wisconsin, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 31 - Gator Bowl: Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest, ESPN, 9 a.m.

Dec. 31 - Sun Bowl: Miami (Fla.) vs. Washington State, CBS, 10:30 a.m.

Dec. 31 - Cotton Bowl: Alabama vs. Cincinnati, ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 31 - Arizona Bowl: Boise State vs. Central Michigan, 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 31 - Orange Bowl: Michigan vs. Georgia, ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 1 - Outback Bowl: Arkansas vs. Penn State, ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Jan. 1 - Fiesta Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Jan. 1 - Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, ABC, 11 a.m.

Jan. 1 - Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Utah, ESPN, 3 p.m.

Jan. 1 - Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Mississippi, ESPN, 6:45 p.m.

Jan. 4 - Texas Bowl: Kansas State vs. LSU, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Jan. 10 - College Football Playoff championship game: Semifinal winners, ESPN, 6 p.m.

