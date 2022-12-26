College Football Bowl Extravaganza, Part 2: Utah returns to the Rose Bowl, an all-orange Orange Bowl & starters are playing in the Sugar Bowl

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger preview all of the remaining college football bowl games to carry you through the holiday season.

There is a lot of action in the upcoming week as teams are preparing to travel to play their final games of the season. The Rose Bowl will be hosting a dynamic Utah Utes and Penn State Nittany Lions matchup as the representatives from the Pac-12 and Big Ten. The Alabama Crimson Tide will be playing their starters against Kansas State in this year’s Sugar Bowl, despite opt-outs becoming more and more common. The Tulane Green Wave have an opportunity to close out a great season with a win against the USC Trojans in the Cotton Bowl, although Heisman winner Caleb Williams may try to stop that as he returns from injury. In crazy sponsor news, the Duke's Mayo Bowl returns as well as not one, but two Cheez-It bowls this year. Finally, the Tennessee Volunteers and Clemson Tigers will be squaring off in the most orange colored Orange Bowl yet.

2:35 The Camellia Bowl, The First Responder Bowl, The Birmingham Bowl, The Guaranteed Rate Bowl

16:53 The Military Bowl, The Liberty Bowl, The Holiday Bowl, The Texas Bowl

35:10 The Pinstripe Bowl, The Cheez-It Bowl, The Alamo Bowl, The Mayo Bowl

40:40 The Sun Bowl, The Gator Bowl, The Barstool Bowl, The Orange Bowl

49:15 The Music City Bowl, The Sugar Bowl, The Reliaquest Bowl, The Citrus Bowl

56:00 The Cotton Bowl, The Rose Bowl

