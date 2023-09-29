College football betting, odds: Bettors are easing off Colorado after Oregon blowout

The betting infatuation with Colorado appears to be over.

After being the most popular team at BetMGM over the first four weeks of the season, the Buffaloes are not getting the majority of bets or money against the spread in their matchup against USC. The Trojans are 21.5-point favorites (Noon ET, Fox) and 51% of bettors are on USC’s side.

It’s easy to see why bettors were dissuaded by Colorado in Week 4. The Buffaloes were absolutely dominated by Oregon after three wins to start the season and Colorado is now 2-2 against the spread. USC and Heisman winner Caleb Williams present a big challenge for Colorado’s defense — a unit that could be without safety Shilo Sanders.

Colorado lost 42-6 at Oregon in Week 4 and is a 21.5-point underdog at home to USC on Saturday. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) (Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Bettors are eyeing the under as well. The total has stayed steady at 73.5 while 59% of bets and 53% of the money is on the under. It’s the highest total of any college football game all weekend.

Colorado’s game is also not the most-bet game of the weekend, let alone the most-bet college football game. The Buffaloes’ games have been getting more bets than NFL games since the NFL season started, but Utah’s matchup against Oregon State is the most-bet game of Week 5 in college football. The Utes are 4-point underdogs on the road as QB Cameron Rising may — may — make his season debut Friday night. Rising hasn’t played at all this season after tearing his ACL in the Rose Bowl.

Nearly 70% of bets against the spread are on Utah, but those bets make up just 46% of the money bet on the game. Bettors are also backing the under. The low total of 44.5 is getting 63% of the money on the under.

Can Kansas cover against Texas?

Bettors are eyeing Kansas to cover a big number at Texas. The Jayhawks are 16.5-point underdogs in Austin as Texas faces Oklahoma in its annual rivalry game against the Sooners next week. Approximately 70% of the bets and money on the spread is on Kansas plus the points.

Bettors also really like Alabama (-14.5), Georgia (-14.5), Oregon (-27.5) and Washington (-18.5) to cover on the road. All four favorites are getting at least 75% of the bets and money.