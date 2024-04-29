College executives offer keen insight on Dolphins draft picks. And more Fins tryouts

If you’re looking for cogent analysts on your favorite team’s draft picks, the executives with college football postseason bowl games typically deliver it.

And East-West Shrine Game director of football operations/player personnel Eric Galko — and Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy — shared some insightful thoughts on the Dolphins’ draft class, after studying the tape of these players in determining invitations to their games, and then watching the players perform at their game.

Their feedback, offered on social media, about the new Dolphins who participated this year in their postseason bowl games.

HOUSTON LT PATRICK PAUL (Round 2/55th overall)

▪ Nagy: “Paul [is] one of longest OL prospects in 2024 draft class. His combination of rare length (36 3/8 arms, 85 1/2 wing) and pass set quickness makes him hard to get around, which explains why he was PFF’s second-highest graded tackle in pass pro last year (91.1).

“While it’s usually difficult for giant-sized OTs to create leverage in [the] run game, Paul plays with unique torque at POA for someone 6-foot-7. Aside from his reach, the thing that will set him apart from other OL in this class is his nasty streak. Paul is fun to watch because he likes to mix it up and he’ll take an extra shot when he gets the chance.”

COLORADO ST. EDGE MO KAMARA (Round 5/158th overall)

▪ Galko: “Dolphins fans, you got a dynamic EDGE rusher in Mo Kamara.

“Historically effective pass rusher over the last two years, ELITE first step and burst, and finishes on the QB (13 sacks in 2023).

“Immediate impact. [Let’s] dive into what makes him special. Kamara has gotten a little bit of buzz online in the last few weeks, but not enough to match just how impressive his 2023 season was.

“[In 2023], he tied for [fourth] in FBS with [13] sacks, as well as finishing among the highest in pressures and hurries per College Football Focus.

“He also posted a 20.8% pressure percentage (% of snaps he generated a pressure), one of just 3 in the FBS that had over 20. (The other two: Laiatu Latu and Jared Verse).

“When lined up at EDGE in 2-point stance in 2023, he had a 25+% pressure %. No FBS player has accomplished that over the last four years. The closest to it: Latu, Will Anderson, Tyree Wilson, and George Karlaftis.

“At the Shrine Bowl,, he showcased that trademark first step, decisive initial rush move and finishing burst to the backfield. Once he wins with speed/hands, Kamara is as decisive, balanced and aggressive as any speed EDGE rusher in this year’s draft and in the last couple.

“And then at the NFL Combine, he displayed his high-end athleticismwith a 4.57 forty time, including a 1.58 10-yard split, and 80+ percentile among DEs in the jumps….

“In what’s considered a slightly ‘weak’ EDGE rusher class, Kamara is an NFL-ready speed rusher who should be able to step in as a rookie to be a team’s 3rd EDGE, before developing into a true starter.”

VIRGINIA WR MALIK WASHINGTON (Round 6/184th overall)

▪ Galko: “Dolphins just got a STUD slot WR in Malik Washington. He led the country with 110 rec. + [and] had nearly 50% of his team’s rec yards in ‘23.

“Elite route timing/breaks, confidence and finishing ability, and a GREAT athlete.

“Among best slot WRs in draft. Washington built upon a stellar draft process at Pro Day. He stood on his NFL Combine 4.47 and remarkable 42.5 vert/10’6 broad jump. He added a 4.26 short shuttle (where he slipped on finish) and 6.87 three cone (80th+ percentile).

“Reminds a lot of a more explosive Sterling Shepard [who went pick 40 overall] and should easily be mentioned in the top-10 of WRs in this class. I’d bet on him catching 60+ catches as a rookie. Plug and play impact receiver.”

USC WR TAHJ WASHINGTON (Round 7/241st overall)

▪ Galko: “Dolphins just got maybe the most sure-handed slot WR in the entire draft in Tahj Washington. He was Caleb Williams’ safety valve and seam weapon at USC this year, was that for Shinre Bowl QBs, and can be that for Tua [Tagovailoa].

“Impact slot WR who will contribute early. Washington had maybe THE catch of Shrine Bowl. End of practice, with every player/coach/scout watching, he gets off press, balanced vertically, makes a one hand over the shoulder catch look easy. Don’t think he lost a rep all week. He’s among the draft’s best slot WRs.”

MORE DOLPHINS TRYOUTS

In addition to adding 12 undrafted rookies to standard contracts (details on those 12 players are here and here), Miami continues to invite undrafted rookies to try out for the team during its May 10-11 rookie mini-camp.

The latest ‘tryout’ players whose names have leaked: Michigan State defensive tackle Jalen Sami (6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in four years at Colorado State and one at Michigan State), San Diego State 6-2 cornerback Noah Tumblin (three interceptions, 14 passes defended over the past two seasons); Pittsburgh defensive tackle Tyler Bentley (10.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks in college career) and Eastern Michigan running back Samson Evans, who averaged 4.5 yards on 515 rushing attempts and scored 41 touchdowns in four college seasons.

The Dolphins typically announce undrafted rookie contracts and tryout players closer to the team’s minicamp or at the camp.

The dozen rookies signed to standard deals count against the 90-man offseason roster limit. Tryout players do not. Counting those 12, the Dolphins have 87 players.