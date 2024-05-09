COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB faces Lubbock Christian in LSC Tournament

May 8—The UTPB baseball team will go up against No. 1 seed Lubbock Christian in the next round of the Lone Star Conference Tournament at 6 p.m. Thursday at Hays Field in Lubbock.

The No. 4 seed Falcons (32-21) are coming off a 2-1 series win against UT-Tyler in the opening round at home last weekend.

UTPB lost the first game 7-3 before winning game two 19-11 and then taking the series with a 10-6 victory in game three.

Lubbock Christian (38-14) defeated St. Edward's in two games last week, winning by scores of 14-8 and 7-0 at home.

The remainder of the conference tournament will be a double-elimination format.

The winner of the UTPB-Lubbock Christian game will face the winner of UAFS-Angelo State.