College baseball: Ridgewater drops 2 to Alexandria Tech

May 1—ALEXANDRIA — The Ridgewater baseball team battled the top team in its division Wednesday, and ended up losing twice to Alexandria Tech.

Alexandria Tech beat the Warriors 11-10 in eight innings and 4-2.

The Legends improve to 11-3 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference Central Division and 20-10 overall. They've won five in a row. Ridgewater is 8-6 in the MCAC Central and 12-14 overall.

In the first game, Alexandria Tech's winning run in the bottom of the eighth was unearned. It was driven in by Josmer Ortiz Aponte, who smacked an RBI double.

For Ridgewater, Tanner Olson was 2-for-4 with a run and Brady Perleberg was 2-for-3 with a run, an RBI and a sacrifice. Olson is a sophomore first baseman from St. James. Perleberg is a freshman second baseman from Brandon-Evansville.

In Game 2, Ridgewater scored twice in the top of the seventh before its rally was short-circuited.

Nolan Eischens went 2-for-4 with a run and two walks for the Warriors. Teammate Max Athmann was 2-for-4 with a run and Olson went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. Eischens is a freshman from New Prague. Athmann is a freshman from Paynesville.

Ridgewater next plays Central Lakes College in Brainerd for a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Friday at Willmar.