Colin Kaepernick spotted working out in Houston

HOUSTON – For the first time since hitting free agency in 2017, Colin Kaepernick popped up throwing a football in a public space on Thursday.

Ringed by staff protecting a private workout, Kaepernick spent the morning throwing into a stiff wind at a Houston workout facility on the south side of the city. For roughly 90 minutes, he went through a traditional quarterback workout, simulating drops from center and throwing an array of different routes to training staff. The workout featured largely short and intermediate throws, but Kaepernick uncorked a handful of deeper passes displaying the arm strength that defined the peak of his NFL career.

So guess which former #NFL player went through a 90-minute throwing workout on a private Houston area practice field this morning? Colin Kaepernick. Despite having to duck security, I was able to view the whole workout. He looked good. I’ll have a little something on it soon. pic.twitter.com/gIcbvF1iaD — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 15, 2018





It’s not known why Kaepernick was in Houston working out, but no NFL team appeared to be in attendance. A source with the Houston Texans told Yahoo Sports the team was unaware of the workout or Kaepernick‘s presence in the city. Kaepernick retreated to a private area of the facility after the workout.

Colin Kaepernick was in Houston on Thursday going through a private workout. (AP)

A trainer took video as Kaepernick went through the workout and occasionally stopped the throwing session to watch portions of the footage with the quarterback. While Yahoo Sports got a few short portions of video, the workout took place on a fenced-in field under tight security, with staffers halting attempts to record the practice.

