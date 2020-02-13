Colin Kaepernick to release memoir detailing story of 'my evolution'

Photograph: Steven Senne/AP

Colin Kaepernick has announced he will release a memoir later this year through his own publishing house.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has had a huge impact on the debate around race, police violence and politics in sports since he knelt for the national anthem in protest at social injustice in 2016. However, he has made relatively few public statements since and he suggested the book may explain his actions more fully.

We are proud to announce the first release on #KaepernickPublishing will be @Kaepernick7 's memoir. The story tells of the experiences that led to the act of protest that has inspired the world. Available thru @audible_com and print/ebook in 2020. #PressRelease pic.twitter.com/U2hkGCPhT5 — Kaepernick Publishing (@KaepernickPub) February 13, 2020

“I want to tell the story of my evolution, and the events that led me to protest systemic oppression, in hopes that it will inspire others to rise in action,” Kaepernick said in a statement released on Thursday. The book will be released through his own company, Kaepernick Publishing. He added that the memoir will explain “the life experiences that led him to risk his career as a star NFL Super Bowl quarterback in one silent act of protest.”

Kaepernick said he had created his own publishing company to give an opportunity for black and brown writers to have their voices heard. “Black literature was something that was key to developing my own thoughts and ideas of how to navigate the spaces that I enter,” he told USA Today on Thursday. “So I not only wanted to give insight into what led me to protest through my memoir, I wanted to make sure I was able to retain the ownership over my story in the process.”

The 32-year-old has been without a team since leaving the 49ers at the end of the 2016 season. He has settled a claim that team owners colluded to keep him out of the league due to his political stance. A recent workout in front of NFL scouts has not led to any formal job offers, but Kaepernick told USA Today he is still keen to make a return to the playing field.

“My desire to play football is still there,” Kaepernick said. “I still train five days a week. I’m ready to go, I’m ready for a phone call, tryout, workout at any point in time. I’m still waiting on the owners and their partners to stop running from this situation. So I hope I get a call this offseason. I’ll be looking forward to it.”

The book has yet to be given a title. An audio version will also be made available.