Colin Cowherd blown away by Steelers schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers got handed a brutal 2024 schedule. How bad is it? Even famous Steelers hater Colin Cowherd feels sympathy for them. Cowherd talked about the back half of the Steelers schedule and said it was the toughest stretch after Thanksgiving he’s ever seen.

This might be somewhat hyperbolic since I don’t know every schedule and neither does he but I can say this is easily the toughest eight-game stretch this team has ever endured under the tenure of head coach Mike Tomlin.

"That is the toughest schedule I have ever seen, Thanksgiving on, in league history." — @ColinCowherd sends a warning to the Pittsburgh Steelers pic.twitter.com/X7NYbAm2A5 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 16, 2024

Here’s how the Steelers final eight games play out.

Week 11 vs Baltimore Ravens

Week 12 at Cleveland Browns (Thursday Night Football)

Week 13 at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 14 vs Cleveland Browns

Week 15 at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 16 at Baltimore Ravens

Week 17 vs Kansas City Chiefs (Christmas Day)

Week 18 vs Cincinnati Bengals

No team should have to run this gauntlet at the end of a season. All six conference games in the final eight weeks is bad enough but putting the Eagles and Chiefs in there with it just compounds the pressure on a team with playoff aspirations.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire