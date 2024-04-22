Cole Palmer a doubt for Chelsea’s London derby showdown with Arsenal

Cole Palmer has been in sensational form for Chelsea this season (Getty Images)

Cole Palmer is a major doubt for Tuesday night’s Premier League encounter with Arsenal after the Chelsea forward missed Monday’s training with illness.

Palmer is in the midst of a stunning season for the Blues with 20 Premier League goals – joint top with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland – and nine assists from 28 games.

The 21-year-old scored four goals in Chelsea’s last league match, a 6-0 win over Everton, and played in the FA Cup semi-final defeat by Manchester City on Saturday. He got through the full 90 minutes at Wembley despite picking up an early knock and playing with some strapping on his thigh.

But Palmer could be missing from Mauricio Pochettino’s team when they take on title challengers Arsenal in a London derby at the Emirates Stadium after falling unwell.

Chelsea could also be missing full-back Malo Gusto after the French defender joined the injury list, needing to be replaced late in the game against City. Ben Chilwell is also being assessed.

Pochettino is still without a number of players in the longer term, including Christopher Nkunku, Romeo Lavia, Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana and captain Reece James.

Chelsea are currently ninth in the Premier League table, but would climb to seventh and join Newcastle and Manchester United on 50 points with a win over the Gunners.

Arsenal are top of the league but cannot afford a slip-up as they try to hold off Liverpool and Manchester City in the race to win the league.