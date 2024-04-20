Cole Gayman Pitches Complete Game Shutout as #8 Lions Defeat Missouri Western, 5-0 in Game One

JOPLIN, MO — The 8th ranked Missouri Southern Lions earned a win over the Missouri Western Griffons at Joe Becker Stadium after shutting them out 5-0. Lions take game one of the three-game series.

Cole Gayman picked up his 9th win of the season after pitching a complete shutout game. Gayman struck out five batters in 9 innings and only allowed three hits.

Will Doherty went 2-for-5 at the plate including a solo home-run in the 5th inning.

Drew Townsend, Henry Kusiak and Nate Mieszkowski all finished with one RBI in the victory.

The Lions improve to 34-11 on the year and 21-7 in MIAA conference play. They will return to Warren Turner Field tomorrow for Senior Day with first pitch set for 1:00 p.m.

