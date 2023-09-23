Cody Stoever's six touchdowns carry Wimberley to homecoming victory over Lampasas

Wimberley quarterback Cody Stoever (2), joined by receivers Noah Birdsong (9) and Wynston Burtschell (6), accounted for all six touchdowns in Friday's 41-20 victory over Lampasas. The Texans improved to 5-0.

WIMBERLEY — Cody Stoever is a human wrecking ball with a burning desire to hurt anyone who stands in his path.

The Wimberley quarterback has the mindset of a linebacker. He has thick legs and shoulders and he's not afraid to crack helmets. Texans coach Doug Warren said it drives him "crazy" to see Stoever absorb so many hits. Then again, he knows that's just the way Stoever is wired.

During a 41-20 homecoming victory over Lampasas Friday night, Stoever left his mark all over the field at at Texan Stadium. The do-it-all junior passed for 189 yards, rushed for 158 yards and contributed on all six touchdowns to help the Texans end the first half of the season 5-0.

"Cody, he can hurt you in so many ways," Warren said. "He's such a tough, physical guy. You see some on those runs and we want him to get out of bounds. That's not going to happen. He ain't gonna do that."

The entire game could have been a highlight reel for Stoever. He scored touchdowns on runs of 4 and 24 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Noah Birdsong and one apiece to Nolan Waida and Chase Carson.

To understand his value in Wimberley, one must check out the numbers: Stoever is responsible for 28 of the team's 31 touchdowns this fall. He accounted for 349 of the Texans' 458 total yards.

Stoever laughs when he's reminded that the coaching staff worries every time he takes off running.

"If you haven't noticed, I'm not sliding," he said. "Something like that, though, instills confidence in my teammates to trust in me. Touchdowns are touchdowns but being 5-0 is the important part. Winning football games is all that matters."

Wimberley is accustomed to winning football games. Last year the Texans were 15-1, losing to Carthage in the Class 4A DII state championship game. At their current pace — the Texans have outscored their five opponents 228-69 — they have "a chance to be very special" again, Warren said.

Wimberley quarterback Cody Stoever led the Texans to last year's Class 4A Division II state championship game as a sophomore, and has the Texans off to a 5-0 start this season following Friday night's win over Lampasas.

On a different note, this marks the 20th anniversary of the "Code Red Defense," a phrase that retired defensive coordinator Dick Smith coined in 2004. Smith, who was part of a staff that won state titles in 2005 and 2011, watched Friday's game from the sideline and nodded is approval when asked about this year's team.

Lampasas (4-1) proved to be a worthy opponent. Quarterback Reed Jerome accounted for 231 yards and three touchdown passes, but Wimberley's received solid contributions from defenders such as linemen Drew Brasher, Payton Peacock and Troy Heugly.

The "Code Red" defense is like a family," said Heugly, who moved to Texas nearly three years ago from Tualatin, Ore., a Portland suburb. "We have a lot of pride here."

