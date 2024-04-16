Cody Garbrandt says he experienced vertigo during UFC 300 loss

Cody Garbrandt says he was dealing with vertigo during his UFC 300 fight against Deiveson Figueiredo.

After looking fluid on the feet during the striking exchanges, Garbrandt (14-6 MMA, 9-6 UFC) was submitted by Figueiredo (23-3-1 MMA, 12-3-1 UFC) in Round 2 of their bantamweight bout Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Garbrandt explained that things were going well until he started feeling dizzy, something he’s been dealing with for years.

“I felt great in my fight until I started to experience vertigo,” the former UFC bantamweight champion wrote in a message posted on X. “I couldn’t control the spinning once it was to the ground. Hats off to Deiveson and his camp! I ended up going to the hospital where I was still experiencing the vertigo, throwing up until 4 a.m. ,,, I’ll get this corrected. I’ve dealt with vertigo since 2012. Thank you to the fans that came out to support. It wasn’t my night, but I love doing what I do. I’ll be back in there before the year is up.”

Garbrandt had his two-fight winning streak snapped after beating Trevin Jones and knocking out Brian Kelleher. Garbrandt is 3-6 since his spectacular title win over Dominick Cruz in 2016.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 300.

Deiveson Figueiredo

MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Cody Garbrandt during ceremonial weigh ins for…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Cody Garbrandt during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Deiveson Figueiredo during ceremonial weigh ins for…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Deiveson Figueiredo during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

deiveson-figueiredo-ufc-300-ceremonial-weigh-ins

MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Deiveson Figueiredo during ceremonial weigh ins for…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Deiveson Figueiredo during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Deiveson Figueiredo during ceremonial weigh ins for…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Deiveson Figueiredo during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Deiveson Figueiredo during ceremonial weigh ins for…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Deiveson Figueiredo during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Deiveson Figueiredo (left) faces off against Cody…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Deiveson Figueiredo (left) faces off against Cody Garbrandt during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil looks on at Cody Garbrandt during…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil looks on at Cody Garbrandt during their bantamweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil looks on at Cody Garbrandt during…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil looks on at Cody Garbrandt during their bantamweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

MMA: UFC 300 - Figueiredo vs Garbrandt

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 300 - Figueiredo vs Garbrandt

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 300 - Figueiredo vs Garbrandt

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt exchange strikes during…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt exchange strikes during their bantamweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt exchange strikes during…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt exchange strikes during their bantamweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt exchange strikes during…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt exchange strikes during their bantamweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

MMA: UFC 300 - Figueiredo vs Garbrandt

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves) fights Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves) fights Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt exchange strikes during…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt exchange strikes during their bantamweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

MMA: UFC 300 - Figueiredo vs Garbrandt

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 300 - Figueiredo vs Garbrandt

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves) fights Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves) fights Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 300 - Figueiredo vs Garbrandt

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt grapple during their…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt grapple during their bantamweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt grapple during their…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt grapple during their bantamweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt grapple during their…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt grapple during their bantamweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt grapple during their…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt grapple during their bantamweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

MMA: UFC 300 - Figueiredo vs Garbrandt

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 300 - Figueiredo vs Garbrandt

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 300 - Figueiredo vs Garbrandt

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 300 - Figueiredo vs Garbrandt

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 300 - Figueiredo vs Garbrandt

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 300 - Figueiredo vs Garbrandt

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt, UFC 300 1 (UFC)

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt grapple during their…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt grapple during their bantamweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt grapple during their…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt grapple during their bantamweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil celebrates defeating Cody Garbrandt during their…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil celebrates defeating Cody Garbrandt during their bantamweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil celebrates defeating Cody Garbrandt during their…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil celebrates defeating Cody Garbrandt during their bantamweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil speaks with Cody Garbrandt following their…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil speaks with Cody Garbrandt following their bantamweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil speaks with Cody Garbrandt following their…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil speaks with Cody Garbrandt following their bantamweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

MMA: UFC 300 - Figueiredo vs Garbrandt

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) reacts after defeating Cody Garbrandt…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) reacts after defeating Cody Garbrandt (not pictured) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Cody Garbrandt looks on after being defeated by Deiveson Figueiredo…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Cody Garbrandt looks on after being defeated by Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil during their bantamweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

MMA: UFC 300 - Figueiredo vs Garbrandt

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) reacts after defeating Cody Garbrandt…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) reacts after defeating Cody Garbrandt (not pictured) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Deiveson Figueiredo - ufc 300 post-fight interview

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt, UFC 300 Scorecard

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie