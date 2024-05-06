Cody Bellinger, Seiya Suzuki get positive injury updates from Craig Counsell originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs outfielders Cody Bellinger and Seiya Suzuki have both been working out at Wrigley Field this week, but could the team soon get back two of its best hitters?

According to manager Craig Counsell, there is certainly a possibility that the team could at least welcome back Bellinger in coming days.

“There’s a chance that he’s back on the homestand,” he said before Monday’s game against the San Diego Padres.

Bellinger has been out of action since April 23 when he broke two ribs in a collision with the outfield wall at Wrigley Field. Bellinger has hit just .226 this season, but does have five home runs and 17 RBI’s for the Cubs.

Suzuki has been off to a hot start for the Cubs, with three home runs and 13 RBI’s, but he’s been out of action since April 14 after he suffered an oblique injury against the Seattle Mariners.

Counsell said that Suzuki will need to go on a rehab assignment before he can return to the team’s lineup, but indicated that he could be back in the short-term for the North Siders.

