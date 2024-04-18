Chicago Bulls keep their playoff hopes alive with play-in win vs. Atlanta Hawks

Before the key tilt tipped off at United Center on this past Wednesday (April 17), it was not at all clear who might win the 9 – 10 play-in game for the Eastern Conference. But thanks to extraordinary play from Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White and some mediocre play from the Atlanta Hawks, the question surrounding the Bulls is now whether they can win once more to make the regular playoffs.

Pending their looming tilt vs. the Miami Heat on this coming Friday (April 20), Chicago gets the dubious honor of facing either the East juggernaut that is the Boston Celtics should they win, or a jump start on their offseason if they lose.

The hosts of the “Locked On Bulls” podcast, Haize and Pat the Designer, took a closer look at the win for Chicago on a recent episode.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what hey had to say about the Bulls’ playoff hopes.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire