Another season of questions and few answers for the Chicago Bulls

What can the Chicago Bulls‘ 2023-24 NBA season tell us about their future? At the moment, not very much, it seems. Will the front office try to run it back yet again, with the hopes that health will finally look kindly on a Bulls roster that fell to pieces in terms of health this season?

Are older players like DeMar DeRozan and Andre Drummond to be brought back in such an effort, or will the Bulls lean into their youth movement after the emergence of Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Adama Sanogo, and others? Trying to guess what sort of plans the front office has for this team is no easy task for NBA analysts and fans alike.

The hosts of the “Locked On Bulls” podcast, Haize and Pat the Designer, did their best to try to glean what they could from the evidence we have.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say.

