What Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall brings to NC State football

NC State football appears to have its starting quarterback for the 2024 season.

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall on Wednesday announced his plans to spend his final year of eligibility with the Wolfpack. McCall made his decision on a Zoom call with Inside Pack Sports.

A three-time Sun Belt Conference player of the year, McCall completed 69.9% of his passes for 10,005 yards and 88 touchdowns in five seasons with the Chanticleers.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound quarterback, who set the NCAA single-season mark for pass efficiency rating (207.6) in 2021, also had 350 carries for 1,113 yards and 18 rushing TDs during his time in Conway, S.C.

Here’s a look at McCall’s background and what he can bring to the Wolfpack next season.

Grayson McCall dealt with injury, ups and downs in final season with Coastal Carolina

McCall’s final season with the Chanticleers proved to be a tumultuous time as he dealt with a head injury that cost him the final five games of the regular season.

In seven games, McCall had 1,919 yards, 10 touchdowns and a career-worst six interceptions under first-year coach Tim Beck, NC State’s former offensive coordinator. On Oct. 21 at Arkansas State, McCall was reportedly knocked unconscious and carted off the field before spending the night in a hospital.

McCall had 2,700 yards, 24 touchdowns and two interceptions in 11 games during the 2022 season. He entered his name in the portal after the 2022 season before choosing to stay with the Chanticleers.

How has Grayson McCall performed against Power Five competition?

Sep 2, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall (10) warms up prior to the game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

During his time at CCU, McCall was 2-0 against top 25 opponents, with wins against BYU and Louisiana in 2020.

McCall helped the Chanticleers go 2-1 against Power Five competition. This season, in a loss to UCLA, McCall completed 64.3% for 271 yards and a touchdown, with two interceptions.

In 2020-21, McCall helped Coastal Carolina beat Kansas in back-to-back seasons. In 2021, McCall completed 17-of-21 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a rushing TD against the Jayhawks. In 2020 in a win against Kansas, he accounted for 206 yards and five touchdowns.

Grayson McCall teaming up with KC Concepcion at NC State

Throwing to a player like NC State freshman KC Concepcion is quite a selling point. McCall will have that opportunity in 2024. Concepcion is the only FBS player with 750 or more receiving yards and 250 or more rushing yards this season. He's the first FBS player to do that since 2021 and the first ACC player since 2015. Concepcion and the Wolfpack close the 2023 season at the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Where is Grayson McCall from?

McCall is an Indian Trail native who played high school football at Porter Ridge. A two-star recruit out of high school, McCall had offers from Army, Chattanooga, Eastern Kentucky and Gardner-Webb before becoming an all-time great for the Chanticleers.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Grayson McCall: What to know about NC State football quarterback