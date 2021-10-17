Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings: Week 7
Where do all the top teams rank in the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?
2021 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Week 7
Number in parentheses is last week’s ranking.
Others Receiving Votes
Iowa State 38; Utah 35; Arkansas 31; Florida 23; Brigham Young 23; Air Force 20; UL Lafayette 18; Arizona State 18; Purdue 16; Houston 11; Virginia 6; Texas 4; Louisiana State 2; Fresno State 1.
Number in parentheses is where each team was in last week’s rankings.
25. UTSA Roadrunners 7-0 96 (NR)
24. Clemson Tigers 4-2 146 (25)
23. Pitt Panthers 5-1 192 (NR)
22. Auburn Tigers 5-2 315 (NR)
21. San Diego State Aztecs 6-0 334 (24)
20. Baylor Bears 6-1 369 (NR)
19. SMU Mustangs 6-0 399 (23)
18. NC State Wolfpack 5-1 528 (21)
17. Texas A&M Aggies 5-2 580 (18)
16. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 6-0 675 (15)
15. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 6-0 696 (16)
14. Kentucky Wildcats 6-1 763 (11)
13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 5-1 816 (13)
12. Ole Miss Rebels 5-1 826 (14)
11. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-1 1031 (2)
10. Oregon Ducks 5-1 1048 (10)
9. Oklahoma State Cowboys 6-0 1093 (12)
8. Penn State Nittany Lions 5-1 1134 (8)
7. Michigan State Spartans 7-0 1158 (9)
6. Michigan Wolverines 6-0 1299 (7)
5. Ohio State Buckeyes 5-1 1305 (6)
4. Alabama Crimson Tide 6-1 1446 (5)
3. Cincinnati Bearcats 6-0 1497 (4)
2. Oklahoma Sooners 7-0 1508 (3)
1. Georgia Bulldogs 7-0 1625, 65 1st place votes (1)
