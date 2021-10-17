Breaking news:

No. 6 Chicago Sky top Phoenix Mercury 80-74 to win the franchise's 1st WNBA championship

Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings: Week 7

CollegeFootballNews.com
·2 min read

Where do all the top teams rank in the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?

Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

2021 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Week 7

Number in parentheses is last week’s ranking.

Others Receiving Votes
Iowa State 38; Utah 35; Arkansas 31; Florida 23; Brigham Young 23; Air Force 20; UL Lafayette 18; Arizona State 18; Purdue 16; Houston 11; Virginia 6; Texas 4; Louisiana State 2; Fresno State 1.

Number in parentheses is where each team was in last week’s rankings.

25. UTSA Roadrunners 7-0 96 (NR)

24. Clemson Tigers 4-2 146 (25)

23. Pitt Panthers 5-1 192 (NR)

22. Auburn Tigers 5-2 315 (NR)

21. San Diego State Aztecs 6-0 334 (24)

Week 7 scoreboard and how the predictions were

20. Baylor Bears 6-1 369 (NR)

19. SMU Mustangs 6-0 399 (23)

18. NC State Wolfpack 5-1 528 (21)

17. Texas A&M Aggies 5-2 580 (18)

16. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 6-0 675 (15)

Week 7 AP poll prediction

15. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 6-0 696 (16)

14. Kentucky Wildcats 6-1 763 (11)

13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 5-1 816 (13)

12. Ole Miss Rebels 5-1 826 (14)

11. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-1 1031 (2)

CFN NFL Predictions, Game Previews: Week 6

10. Oregon Ducks 5-1 1048 (10)

9. Oklahoma State Cowboys 6-0 1093 (12)

8. Penn State Nittany Lions 5-1 1134 (8)

7. Michigan State Spartans 7-0 1158 (9)

6. Michigan Wolverines 6-0 1299 (7)

Week 7 CFN College Football Rankings 1-130

5. Ohio State Buckeyes 5-1 1305 (6)

4. Alabama Crimson Tide 6-1 1446 (5)

3. Cincinnati Bearcats 6-0 1497 (4)

2. Oklahoma Sooners 7-0 1508 (3)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 7-0 1625, 65 1st place votes (1)

Week 7 Big Game Reactions
LSU 49, Florida 42
Oklahoma State 32, Texas 24
Ole Miss 31, Tennessee 26
Michigan State 20, Indiana 15
Oklahoma 52, TCU 31
Cincinnati 56, UCF 21
Purdue 24, Iowa 7
Georgia 30, Kentucky 13

Coaches Poll College Football Rankings
All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings

Recommended Stories