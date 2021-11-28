Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings Prediction: Week 13

What will the Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the college football rankings after Week 13

Note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Week 13 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.

2021 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Prediction: Week 13

Number in parentheses is where each team was in last week’s rankings.

25. Arkansas Razorbacks 8-4 (NR)

24. Clemson Tigers 9-3 (NR)

23. Texas A&M Aggies 8-4 (14)

22. Kentucky Wildcats 9-3 (25)

21. NC State Wolfpack 9-3 (24)

20. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 11-1 (23)

18. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 9-2 (21)

17. Utah Utes 9-3 (19)

16. Pitt Panthers 10-2 (17)

14. BYU Cougars 9-2* (15)

13. Michigan State Spartans 10-2 (13)

12. Oklahoma Sooners 10-2 (9)

11. Iowa Hawkeyes 10-2 (12)

10. Oregon Ducks 10-2 (11)

9. Baylor Bears 10-2 (10)

8. Ohio State Buckeyes 10-2 (3)

7. Ole Miss Rebels 10-2 (8)

6. Oklahoma State Cowboys 11-1 (7)

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 11-1 (5)

4. Alabama Crimson Tide 11-1 (2)

3. Cincinnati Bearcats 12-0 (4)

2. Michigan Wolverines 11-1 (6)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 12-0 (1)

*BYU predicted to be in that spot assuming a win over USC

