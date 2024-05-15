Coach resigns mid-spring, says he won't coach high school football anymore

Crismon High School football coach Corbin Smith said he resigned on Tuesday.

Smith didn't provide specific details on what led to leaving during the last week of spring football. He plans to move out of state and not coach high school football again.

"Some things work and some things don't," Smith said.

Messages were sent to Crismon Principal Elyse Torbert and Athletic Director Barry Cromer, who have yet to respond.

Crismon wraps up spring football this week with two more practices, before getting ready for summer activities, such as 7-on-7 passing tournaments.

Smith, 51, the son of deceased former Arizona and USC football coach Larry Smith, was head coach at Tempe McClintock, before starting the Crismon program two years ago.

The 2024 season will be the first with Crismon with seniors.

"Dream come true to start a program," Smith told The Republic in March 2022, when he was hired.

"I love those kids," Smith told The Republic on Wednesday after resigning this week. "I appreciate everything Queen Creek Unified did for me. It's just time for me. The kids are out of the house. Just time for me to explore some other things. I've had opportunities, and I just haven't followed through."

Smith said he's moving out of state, and if things don't pan out, he'll probably just teach.

"But I'm not going to coach high school football anymore," he said. "Just time for me to enjoy life. I have great coaches, great kids and great parents. I appreciate all of them."

