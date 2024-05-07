CMU Softball is going dancing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — After dropping two of the three RMAC tournament games, there was some doubt that Colorado Mesa Softball would make the NCAA tournament.

That doubt has been put to rest.

The Mavericks — who took home the RMAC regular season title – didn’t drop at all in the rankings from last week getting the 6-seed in the South Central Regional.

It is a tough round-one matchup for the Mavs – the 49-8 Colorado Christian Cougars.

Mesa will be in Tyler, TX. for the double-elimination regional tournament. If they can win three without losing two, they’ll be in the Super Regional for a best of three.



The first round of the NCAA tournament in the South Central Regional between Colorado Christian and Colorado Mesa is set for Thursday at 6 in Texas.

