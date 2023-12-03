The clock is suddenly ticking on Jared Goff

The Rams loved Jared Goff until they didn't. The Lions could be going through the same sharp swing in emotions, soon.

In 2019, the Rams foolishly gave Goff a market-level contract, even though they should have known he wouldn't take them where they were trying to go. Less than two years later, the RMS tucked an extra first-round pick into the Matthew Stafford trade package to get Goff's guaranteed money off the books.

The Lions, in order to come away from the transaction with two first-round picks and a third-round pick, accepted the reality that they'd be paying Goff for two seasons. So why not play him?

Goff's numbers were solid in 2021, even though his record as a starter was 3-10-1. His stats improved last year. The team improved, too, making Goff a no-brainer to remain for another year. His play even sparked chatter of an extension beyond a deal that expires after the 2024 season.

This year, Goff continued to improve. As did the Lions. Not long ago, the Lions seemed to be on track to seriously contend for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. If they end up in that spot, Goff becomes a serious MVP candidate.

They still could. But the last two games for Goff have not been good. He threw three interceptions against the Bears two Sundays ago. (A fourth one, which would have been a pick-six by Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, was dropped.)

The Lions found a way to erase a 26-14 deficit late in the fourth quarter to beat Chicago. Four days later, Goff bookended his trio of interceptions with a three-pack of lost fumbles in a stunning loss at home to the Packers.

Now, the 8-3 Lions play in New Orleans. The Saints are desperate to stay in the hunt for the none-of-the-above NFC South title. The Lions, who were supposed to be in a late-season stretch of winnable games but for a Week 17 trip to Dallas, suddenly have to be leery about the possibility of fending off the Vikings or the Packers for the division crown.

Currently, the Lions seem to be destined for the No. 3 seed in the NFC. Like the Vikings of a year ago, the best-case scenario could be: (1) winning in the wild-card round; and (2) getting beaten handily in the divisional round by one of the NFC's elite teams. Like the Vikings, the Lions might not even get a chance to lose badly in the round of eight. Detroit could be susceptible to losing to the sixth seed at home — whether that's the Vikings or the Seahawks (who beat the Lions in Detroit in Week 2) or the Rams.

If it's the Vikings, the two teams will have played three times in four weeks. If it's the Rams, Goff would get a shot at the team that had to hang a first-round pick around his neck to get the Lions to haul him away.

However it goes, Goff needs to turn things around from his last two games. If he doesn't, the Lions could soon be coming to the same conclusion the Rams did. Goff, similar to plenty of other second-tier quarterbacks, can take a team to a certain level, but no farther.

For the Lions, who for now are thrilled to simply be postseason contenders, the tougher question becomes what it will take to get to a Super Bowl and win it.

For the Rams, it was an upgrade from Goff to Detroit's long-time starter that did the trick. For the Lions, it could be Hendon Hooker. It could be Kirk Cousins. It could be someone else.

The only certainty is this. If Goff keeps playing like he did the past two games, it will not be him.