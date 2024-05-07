Clippers continue to value Sixers potential free agent target Paul George

The Philadelphia 76ers will certainly be one of the big players in the 2024 offseason. They will be armed with a ton of cap space as well as draft capital and other assets where President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey can now get to work and help retool the Sixers to contend in the East.

One name that has popped up is Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George. It was assumed that George and the Clippers would agree to an extension, but that hasn’t happened yet. The All-Star forward will have until June 30 to either opt in or decline his player option for the 2024-25 season.

Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank addressed the media in LA and expressed that the Clippers value George and want to keep him:

We want Paul, we value Paul. Paul’s done some tremendous things here. He’s an elite player, and our biggest thing is we always want to be able to treat players well and pay them fairly, and we also have to build out a team, especially, this is a new CBA. In terms of the exact money, I would never go into details other than we’ve had really, really good conversations over the course of the year and hopeful that we get him to remain a Clipper.

Clippers’ Lawrence Frank on his hope that team retains Paul George and James Harden pic.twitter.com/KXXuOguVML — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) May 6, 2024

Morey did say that the Sixers need help on the wing. Therefore, a guy like George makes a ton of sense from a basketball standpoint next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. It will be interesting to see what happens with the Clippers as they have shown they would like to keep the All-Star in the fold.

