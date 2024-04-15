Clemson vs. Georgia updated early betting lines 2024 opener

In 2023, Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football team showed some promise, but fans wanted more from the Tigers as they failed to reach the ACC Championship game.

The season ended with a thrilling win over Kentucky in the Gator Bowl. It was an awesome game and excellent way for the Tigers to end their season. Still, the 9-4 overall record, including 4-4 in the ACC, left some fans feeling disappointed. Now, everyone’s looking forward to what Clemson will bring in 2024.

Their journey starts with a big game against Georgia. Even though it’s months away, people are already talking about the betting lines. Especially with the recent news regarding Georgia running back Trevor Etienne. Below, check out the early odds for the matchup.

Point spread: Clemson +12.5, UGA -12.5

Clemson moneyline: +400

UGA moneyline: -550

Over/Under: 48.5

