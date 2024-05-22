Clemson is second most ‘overrated’ college football team in this 2024 outlook

With 101 days until Week 1 of the college football season, not everyone is buying into the hype of a bounce-back season for Clemson football.

The Tigers ranked in the top 10 in USA TODAY Sports‘ way-too-early rankings for the 2024 season. CBS Sports’ Chip Patterson also sees Clemson returning as ACC champions after Florida State went 13-0 to win the conference a season ago.

But Clemson also has plenty of skeptics after a 9-4 season, even one that ended with five straight victories. Saturday Blitz’s Connor Muldowney is one of them.

In his list of the five “most overrated college football teams ahead of 2024 season,” Clemson checks in at No. 2. Only ACC rival Miami is ahead of the Tigers on that list.

Specifically, Muldowney (like many others) takes exception to Swinney’s views on the transfer portal, which the coach made headlines for again last week in an appearance on SiriusXM’s College Sports Radio.

Writes Muldowney:

“Clemson has had a pedestrian past few seasons under Dabo Swinney which is tough for fans because there was a dynasty being built pre-COVID-19. Swinney looked like he was getting ready to overtake Nick Saban as the top coach in the sport. But something changed and Swinney has failed to adjust to the times, even saying that he doesn’t use the portal because most transfers aren’t good enough to play for Clemson. Delusional.”

While admitting that Clemson has the talent on its roster to compete for the ACC crown, Muldowney says he doesn’t see the Tigers returning to championship standards as a bonafide College Football Playoff threat.

Adds Muldowney:

“Clemson has the talent on the roster to contend for an ACC title but it just feels like the program is falling too far behind in the national race to even compete for a playoff spot. Hey, if Swinney actually utilized the portal, his team may have avoided this list, but they’re looking at another 9-10-win season, at best, in my opinion. Is that good enough for the 10-20 range? Maybe, but I still think they need to earn that ranking.”

Clemson opens its season August 31 against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is scheduled for noon EDT. The game will be televised nationally by ABC.

Follow us @Clemson_Wire on X and on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Clemson Tigers news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire