Clemson safety ranked as one of college football’s 10 most underrated players for 2024

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program have one of the most underrated players in college football in their secondary.

247Sports recently named the 10 most underrated players in college football heading into the 2024 season, with Clemson safety Khalil Barnes among their choices. Heading into his sophomore season, Barnes is one of the Tigers’ most important players on the defense and someone who could be the Tigers’ best player in the secondary.

Khalil Barnes earned Freshman All-American honors last season, but could soon become a household name around the ACC. The Clemson safety is the first player in the Dabo Swinney era to record multiple forced fumbles and snag multiple interceptions as a freshman. Barnes finished with three each during the 2023 campaign while making 38 total tackles, including five for loss with a sack. He rated as a high three-star prospect coming out of high school, which made his instant impact somewhat of a surprise. However, Barnes’ disruptive style of play will be expected in 2024 as he tries to help Clemson get back on top in the ACC.

Barnes was the first Clemson player in the Dabo Swinney era to record multiple forced fumbles and multiple interceptions in a freshman season.

He is definitely a player to keep an eye on in Clemson’s defense. As a full-time starter, Barnes could become a household name in college football.

