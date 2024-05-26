Clemson ranks Top 10 in USA TODAY Sports post-spring college football NCAA Re-Rank 1-134

The Clemson football program is all over the place in rankings heading into the 2024 college football season.

You’ll see the Tigers firmly in the Top 15 in post-spring rankings some places. Others, Clemson, will be outside the Top 15 without much doubt about how good they can be with their lack of activity in the transfer portal. There is no consistency here, but that’s sports.

USA TODAY Sports recently updated their post-spring college football NCAA Re-Rank 1-134, with Clemson ranking the highest we’ve seen in any post-spring rankings yet. The Tigers earned the No. 9 ranking here, which is incredibly interesting for me.

I believe we’ve seen Clemson ranked in one other Top 10 this offseason, which makes this ranking one I wish they had discussed more, or at all, really. There are no explanations for any of the rankings in the re-rank, only the rankings.

Clemson has arguably the best defense in college football heading into 2024, which helps their case. The questions surround starting quarterback Cade Klubnik and the Tigers offense, which is where most people have their gripes with Clemson.

Based on this ranking, USA TODAY Sports writer Paul Myerberg must not be as worried about Clemson’s offense as others. If Klubnik takes the next step under center, the Tigers are definitely a Top 10 team, and that could be what he is banking on here. The Tigers are the second-highest-ranked team in the ACC, with Florida State at No. 8, one spot ahead of them.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire