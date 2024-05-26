Clemson ranks in the Tier 1 for EA College Football 25 payments

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program are among the elite programs in college football and are being represented as such in EA Sports College Football 25.

According to multiple reports, EA Sports College Football 25 is paying college football teams based on a tier ranking they are given. Clemson is one of the 13 schools in tier 1, earning the highest payment threshold along with 12 others.

Clemson’s nearly $100,000 payment for being included in the game was determined by its average AP Top 25 finish from 2014-23. Clemson tied with Alabama and Ohio State for the most Tier 1 points. Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Utah, and Iowa also joined them in Tier 1.

You can check out the full tier rankings below.

Schools in EA Sports College Football rankings based on 2024 membership 𝗧𝗶𝗲𝗿 𝟭

Big Ten 5 of 18

SEC 4 of 16

Big 12 2 of 16

ACC 1 of 17 𝗧𝗶𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝟭-𝟮

SEC 13 of 16

Big 12 11 of 16

Big Ten 11 of 18

ACC 9 of 17

MWC 4 of 12

AAC 3 of 14

CUSA 1 of 10

Sun Belt 1 of 14 pic.twitter.com/zLf38fo4X8 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 25, 2024

EA Sports is paying colleges for College Football 25 based on a tier system using AP Poll finishes from the past 10 years: Tier 1: $99,875.16

Tier 2: $59,925.09

Tier 3: $39,950.06

Tier 4: $9,987.52 (via @cllctMedia) pic.twitter.com/rP03cUVZ0n — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 24, 2024

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire