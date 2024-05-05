Clemson ranks outside the Top 3 in 247Sports post-spring ACC power rankings

In past years, Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football crew were known for their strong offense, especially when Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence led the team. But since Lawrence left for the NFL, the team hasn’t been as impressive.

However, things might change in 2024. Cade Klubnik is starting his second year as the main quarterback, and how well he improves is crucial for Clemson’s success. Also, Garrett Riley, in his second year directing the offense, is expected to bring the same kind of positive impact he had at TCU, where he helped them reach the National Championship.

There are many uncertainties heading into the 2024 season, but Clemson can potentially surprise everyone. While some are higher on the Tigers post-spring, 247Sports is not one of them. According to their latest ACC power rankings, Clemson is the No. 4 team in the ACC heading into the 2024 season.

Clemson checked in at No. 2 in the pre-spring ACC order of finish, but confidence in the Tigers is waning after an underwhelming spring from starting quarterback Cade Klubnik. Third-string Trent Pearman outplayed the former five-star recruit in the spring game. Clemson added five-star receiver TJ Moore and four-star, top-100 prospects Bryant Wesco (WR) and Christian Bentancur (TE), giving us a little hope Klubnik can take steps forward this offseason.

This is going into my “overreaction” category from spring football. The Tigers should be a better team than they were in 2023, and that team was a play or two away from winning the ACC… but should we expect them to fall behind Miami and NC State? Sorry, I’m not buying that.

This is a classic overreaction from spring football, but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t expect this. Klubnik was underwhelming, and people took note, but one spring performance doesn’t make or break a player. There’s a reason that Clemson is tied with Florida State as a betting favorite to win the ACC. The Tigers are a better team than Miami and NC State, and I would argue they’re better than FSU.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire