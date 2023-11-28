Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. declares for 2024 NFL Draft, will not play in bowl

Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is the first Tiger to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. The junior linebacker announced his decision to opt out of Clemson's bowl game and forgo his remaining eligibility to go pro on Tuesday.

Trotter led the Tigers in tackles (54), tackles for loss (15) and sacks (5.5) this season. He finishes his Clemson career with 192 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.

Trotter was a second-team Associated Press All-American as a sophomore last season. He is a finalist for the 2023 Butkus Award given to the nation's top linebacker. He is the sixth Butkus Award finalist in Clemson history.

Trotter is an NFL legacy. His father, Jeremiah Trotter Sr., was a four-time Pro Bowler during his 12-year career as a linebacker with Philadelphia, Washington and Tampa Bay. He is in the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame.

Clemson will likely have more bowl game opt-outs as more players decide to enter the draft. The Tigers will learn their bowl destination Sunday.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football: Jeremiah Trotter Jr. declares for 2024 NFL Draft