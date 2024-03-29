Clemson holds a commanding lead over Arizona at halftime in the Sweet 16

Brad Brownell and the Clemson men’s basketball team lead the Arizona Wild Cats 39-31 in a fierce Sweet 16 battle.

It was a strong half for the Tigers, who entered the matchup as nearly seven-point underdogs. It’s been a game of small runs, with Clemson finding ways to hold on to some solid leads through good defense and some excellent shooting behind the arc.

At the half, the big different between these two teams is shooting percentage. Clemson is shooting 53.3% from the field and 45.5% from three, while Arizona is hitting 40.6% from the field and 18.2% from behind the arc. Clemson’s defense has been smothering, but the Wildcats shooting woes from three have played a major factor.

The Tigers have had a nice spread of offense across the team, led by Ian Schieffelin’s 9 points, Chase Hunter’s 8, and PJ Hall’s 7. If Clemson can continue to play like this, an Elite 8 appearance could be on the way.

