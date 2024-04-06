Clemson football freshman wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. notches first touchdown in Tigers' spring game

CLEMSON – It didn’t take long for freshman wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr., to make a strong first impression in Saturday’s Orange-White spring game at Memorial Stadium.

Wesco, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound wide receiver who has drawn positive reviews this spring from teammates and coaches alike, snagged a nine-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Trent Pearman with 1:31 left in the first quarter to give the Orange team a 7-6 lead.

His diving touchdown grab, which came in the back left corner of the end zone, came just two plays after his first reception – a 15-yarder that prompted a crunching tackle courtesy of linebacker Sammy Brown, a fellow freshman.

Wesco also was a track standout at Midlothian High in Midlothian, Texas.

Clemson wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. (12) during Spring practice at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility at the Allen N. Reeves football complex in Clemson S.C. Friday, March 1, 2024.

