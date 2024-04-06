Clemson football freshman wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. notches first touchdown in Tigers' spring game
CLEMSON – It didn’t take long for freshman wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr., to make a strong first impression in Saturday’s Orange-White spring game at Memorial Stadium.
Wesco, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound wide receiver who has drawn positive reviews this spring from teammates and coaches alike, snagged a nine-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Trent Pearman with 1:31 left in the first quarter to give the Orange team a 7-6 lead.
His diving touchdown grab, which came in the back left corner of the end zone, came just two plays after his first reception – a 15-yarder that prompted a crunching tackle courtesy of linebacker Sammy Brown, a fellow freshman.
Wesco also was a track standout at Midlothian High in Midlothian, Texas.
This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football's Bryant Wesco Jr. scores touchdown in spring game